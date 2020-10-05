The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 28-Oct. 5, 2020:
• Angela Chrisha Arand, 38, Middleburg, Fla., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; speeding 30 mph (20-35 miles over).
• Randy Lee Bishop, 54, Locust Grove, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Zenon Carrera Ferrer, 49, Lawrenceville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kelvin Napoleon Grier, 38, Jackson, probation violation.
• Melanie Marie Hamby, 19, Leesville, disorderly conduct.
• Michael Corbett Harrison, 29, Bethlehem, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Boris Bernard Henderson, 49, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine); purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.
• Shannon Nicole Howell, 41, Zebulon, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kadery Abiel Hunter, 29, Morrow, terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Andre Dwayne Jester, 45, Griffin, hold for possession of marijuana.
• Andrius Fitzgerald Johnson, 34, Jackson, probation violation (2 counts).
• Timothy Alvin Jones, 54, Thomaston, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - felony; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Michael Jeff Lanier, 46, Stockbridge, hold for criminal trespassing.
• Anna Elizabeth Lewis, 40, Milner, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Lee Lucas Jr., 33, Zebulon, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Antonio Martinez, 44, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Austin Delloyo David McCall, 24, Cummings, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Colin Darren McDuffie, 24, Griffin, theft by taking - felony.
• Joseph Ben McKinley, 36, Thomaston, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jonathan James Moore, 28, Juliette, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substnace in Schedule I or narcotic form.
• Christopher Lee Parker, 34, Thomaston, speeding; theft by receiving stolen property.
• Gary Michael Phillips Jr., 22, Midway, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Clint T. Ramsey, 30, Williamson, possession of a Schedule II felony; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; tampering with evidence - misdemeanor.
• Jennette Helen Sepeda, 34, Jackson, probation violation.
• Richard Souder, 36, McDonough, affixing license plate with intent to conceal or misrepresent; driving while tag suspended; failure to obey traffic control device; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possess or control of controlled substance in Schedule II or narcotic form; reckless driving; speeding 25 mph (31-99 miles over); tail lights required.
• Whitney Lane Knox, 26, Locust Grove, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Timothy James Lewis Jr., 39, Hampton, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - felony.
• Shelton Marvell Lockett, 40, Austell, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; failure to drive within single lane; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Joseph Michael Obarr, Hartville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cody Paul Renaud, 29, Juliette, purchase, possess or control of controlled substance in Schedule II or narcotic form.
• Cheyenne Riley West, 17, Auburn, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• William Reynold Wilson, 32, Cary, Ill., failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects;purchase, possess or control of controlled substance in Schedule II or narcotic form.
