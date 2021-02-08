The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb. 1-8, 2021:
• Francisco Andres-Pedro, 58, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Antoine Demetrious Banks, 22, Jackson, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; improper tag display; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Jeffery Lee Bell, 39, Flovilla, failure to drive within single lane; hit and run; too fast for conditions.
• Karen Nicole Borgsmiller, 34, Flowery Branch, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Randi Noelle Brand, 34, Stockbridge, manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (GHB); possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Richard Layne Brubaker, 42, Forsyth, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jonathan Alexander Cajas-Perez, 24, Norcross, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding (93/70); violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
• Fred Lee Childs Jr., 45, Jackson, warrant from Henry County.
• Clinton Dale Coker, 37, Valley, Ala., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within a single lane; failure to stop for stop sign.
• Aleasha Fae Collins, 28, Whippoorwill Ridge Road, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Rex Culverson III, 34, McDonough, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Alvin Bernard Dunn, 37, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Darius Allen Ervin, 25, Sharpsburg, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kayla Jessica Ervin, 28, Mansfield, possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel Michael Esparza, 35, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Kenneth Ryan Fisher, 33, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tony Bernard Franklin, 42, Thomasville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Quanderious Ramon Grier, 32, Flovilla, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to dim headlights; failure to yield entering roadway.
• Shawn Lamont Hardy, 31, Hampton, failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance (cocaine) (2 counts); tires.
• Kenneth Lee Heard II, 39, Jackson, probation violation; hold for Jackson Police.
• Ira Hendrix Jr., 44, Atlanta, failure to appear.
• Juwan Bernard Howard, 24, Jackson, expired or no driver's license; failure to stop for stop sign; fleeing or evading police or roadblock; reckless driving.
• Eric Ray Kilgo, 48, Williamson, driving with suspended or revoked license; speeding 35 mph zone (56-99 miles over).
• Burim Mahmuti, 39, Tampa, Fla., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Wesley Taylor McQueen, 36, Flovilla, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Willie Frank Miller Jr., 33, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• John Wesley Mitcham, 29, Thomaston, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Crystal Shannon Morrison, 40, Hampton, warrant from Clayton County.
• Michael Edward Nichols, 26, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Jonathan Travis Oliver, 39, Sylvania, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Rayon Elisha Popley, 26, Opalocka, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Ramon Sanchez-Ortega, 36, Orlando, Fla., trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Artez Tiwone Smith, 17, Jackson, driving without headlights when required; driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); failure to drive within single lane; failure to stop for stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer - misdemeanor.
• Rodriguez Antonio Spencer, 25, Thomaston, criminal trespass; simple battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree.
• Fabian John Terry, 46, Manchester, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Keith Duane Underwood, 31, Newnan, warrant from Pardons and Parole.
• Kevin Lance Watson Jr., 28, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to appear (misdemeanor) (2 counts); no insurance; operating restrictions.
• Dimetrie Dominique Welch, 21, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Suzanne Mering White, 56, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Desmond Raymond Whitlock, 29, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first; right of way in crosswalks; theft by receiving stolen property - felony; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Raynard Andrew Williams-Felder, 27, probation violation.
• Eric Brendan Freeman, 22, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
