The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb. 15-22, 2021:
• Casey Jordan Banks, 20, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Sukari Elise Barlow, 22, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Levi Clement Batten, 35, Jackson, criminal trespass - family violence; simple battery - family violence.
• Sanchez Corelean Braxton, 19, Douglasville, forgery - 1st degree; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Justin Prince Brooks, 34, Griffin, disorderly conduct.
• Cody Glenn Broussard, 37, Loganville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bryant Terrell Clemons, 40, Griffin, probation violation.
• Lekey Jarone Davis, 45, Talbotton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Skyler William Davis, 17, Jackson, theft by taking - felony.
• Joshua Gannon Deanda, 23, Lenox, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ralph Demas, 30, Omaha, Neb., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Deandrew Maurice Dixon, Miramar, Fla. 20, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Keyon Sunil Foster, 17, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Erik Esau Garcia, 18, Covington, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); speeding.
• Andrea Scherelle Glover, 32, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; illegal parking.
• Nevordo Ryheem Gordon, 21, Hollywood, Fla., possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jaclyn Rebecca Guffey, 36, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Nicole Cynthia Helms, 32, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Chrystna Taylor Henry, Miami, Fla., possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Michael Andrew Hester, 29, Soperton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brian Lee Hite, 49, LaGrange, burglary - 2nd degree (felony); theft by taking - felony.
• Thomas Benjamin Hobbs, 52, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); probation violation.
• Andrew Hunter Jr., 32, Rockmart, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); failure to yield to emergency vehicle; speeding 35 mph (20-35 miles over).
• Raven Symone Jordan, 29, Flovilla, driving without headlights when required; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Tiffany Nichole Lewis, 40, Macon, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Jamie L. Lowery, 45, Ellenton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brody Duran Newsome, 22, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle; speeding (80/55).
• Joseph Anthony Perkins, 46, Thomaston, failure to appear.
• Stephen Kenneth Pope, 33, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Willie Montez Price, 36, Jackson, aggravated battery; disorderly conduct; simple assault.
• Tyquan Deondre Reckley, 21, Miramar, Fla., possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Danny Levi Richardson, 23, Covington, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration; theft by deception - felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Bruce Rochester, 22, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; tampering with evidence - felony.
• Marc Tyler Rommelman, 31, Newnan, warrant from Clayton County.
• Ariana Elizabeth Rowe, 27, Fayetteville, probation violation.
• Kaniya Troynae Smith, 19, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.
• Emmanuel Springsteen, 23, Savannah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kadeem Antione Walton, 21, Eatonton, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; tag light illumination required.
• Jordan A. Watson, 18, McDonough, aggravated assault (2 counts); murder.
• Christopher Lee West, 45, McDonough, probation violation.
• Carey Cordell Williams, 18, Locust Grove, aggravated assault (2 counts); murder.
• Zicron Lorenzen Wright, 57, Eden, housed for U.S. Marshals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.