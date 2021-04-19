The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Apr. 12-19, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Hector Gustavo Almendares-Cruz, 19, Greenville, Fla., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); following too closely.
• Dallas Mitchell Arnold, 26, Powder Springs, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Shane Elliot Campbell, 17, Flovilla, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kathy Costello, 61, homeless, bail jumping - felony; bondsman off bond; failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Keilah Nicole Dickenson, 29, Jackson, criminal trespass.
• Aiden Vallord Findley, 21, Anniston, Ala., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dimitrius Xavier Gillen, 22, Barnesville, burglary - 1st degree (felony); entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking - felony (3 counts).
• McKenzie Lacory Grier, 42, Jenkinsburg, failure to appear - felony; failure to appear - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Amber Ann Groves, 17, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jimmy Edward Harvey, 55, Sale Creek, Tenn., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joseph Keith-Carter Heisler, 43, Ohatchee, Ala., failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Kendra Lynn Jones, 26, Jackson, probation violation.
• Devin Lamar Merritt, 27, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Karrtterious Jakard Moore, 23, Flovilla, brake lights and turn signals required.
• Dariyanuh Chadaesjha Noble, 19, Jackson, aggravated assault; interference with 911 call.
• Michael Dean Patrick, 53, probation violation.
• Joseph Anthony Perkins, 46, failure to appear - misdemeanor; probation violation.
• Jon Michael Porter, 34, Jackson, probation violation.
• Shaderricka Eyekimah Price, 28, Jackson, failure to appear.
• John Andrew Puckett, 41, Griffin, possession of methamphetamine.
• David Lukas Rhodes, 22, Griffin, probation violation.
• Breanna Kristine Rogers, 23, Forsyth, disorderly conduct.
• Robert Leon Rose, 61, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Ruben Rebollar Suarez, 51, Colbert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Loren Raye Turner, 57, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding (71/45).
• Koriana Tiara Walker, 23, Barnesville, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class).
• Willie Marquis Ward, 35, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor.
• Dquarious Quantez Wise, 23, Jackson, carrying pistol without license; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Stephanie Nichole Garrett, 28, Barnesville, forgery - 4th degree (misdemeanor).
• Victor Frank Grier, 38, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); open container in vehicle.
• Whitney Marissa Lyon, 31, Jackson, driving on wrong side of the road; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; leaving the scene of an accident; too fast for conditions.
• Tavorius Conterius Phillips, 23, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Jamari Devontae Walker, 22, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Tyrus Javon Watts, 32, Port Wentworth, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding.
• Danny Keith White, 36, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); open container in vehicle; speeding.
