The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 15-22, 2020:
Jajuanis Lewis Armstrong♦ , 23, Lithonia, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kerry Dwayne Bates♦ , 24, Griffin, driving without a valid license — misdemeanor; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Michael Dalton Bridges♦ , 20, Jackson, battery; disorderly conduct.
♦ Jared Lee Callihan♦ , 29, McDonough, simple battery.
♦ Dimitri Dorian Carty♦ , 24, New Port Richey, Fla., possession of marijuana more than an ounce.
♦ Alyssa Ivy Cook♦ , 21, Jackson, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Rachel Dorothy Duryea♦ , 27, Miami, Fla., crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; DUI — driving under the influence of drugs (methamphetamine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); speeding in a 70 mph zone.
♦ Shannon Lacole Eaton♦ , 26, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Charles Henry Gallman♦ , 36, Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ Zachary Taylor Herrick♦ , 29, McDonough, probation violation.
♦ Kenneth Luke Jones♦ , 22, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding in 35 mph zone (20-35 miles over).
♦ Dwayne Fitzgerald Maddox Jr.♦ , 34, Athens, warrant from Athens.
♦ Mitchell Craig Miller♦ , 30, Jackson, failure to appear; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Michael Dean Patrick♦ , 53; Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ Ariana Elizabeth Rowe♦ , 27, Fayetteville, failure to appear.
♦ Rico Javier Santiago♦ , 28, Jackson, warrant from Alabama.
♦ Cesar Romero Smith♦ , 60, Jackson, aggravated battery — family violence; battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; criminal damage to property, 2nd degree — family violence; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Tony Lanier Stodghill♦ , 59, Jackson, distracted driver; DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; speeding in 45 mph zone (22 mph over).
♦ Willitanvious Nicolas Talmadge♦ , 26, Jenkinsburg, criminal trepass — family violence (2 counts); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; simple battery — family violence (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Javoris Bernard Thornton♦ , 27, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Johnny Deandrew Wheeler♦ , 42, McDonough, warrants from Cherokee County and Henry County.
♦ Ventarius Armond Williams♦ , 26, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Vinnasia Lurece Billings♦ , 50, Scottdale, distracted driver; driving while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Brandon Dewayne Blackmon♦ , 29, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; cruelty to children, 3rd degree — family violence; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
♦ Craig Michael Eagleson♦ , 48, Jackson, possession of dangerous drugs (vape pen); possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Michael William Marling♦ , 38, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked — misdemeanor; no proof of insurance.
♦ Ashleigh Nicole Nash♦ , 23, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Keely Renee Owen♦ , 36, Conyers, interference with custody — misdemeanor.
♦ Tiffany Starr Phillips, 36, Flovilla, theft by taking — misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.