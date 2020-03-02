The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook March 2, 2020:
• Christian Wayne Berry, 23, Stockbridge, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Matissha Reid Brown, 43, Griffin, probation violation.
• Adrian Jacquan Clark, 34, Macon, Violate family violence order.
• Kathleen Kim Condon, 53, Naples, Fla., possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Rodney Keith Conkle Jr., 38, Dalton, criminal trespass.
• Beth Michael Daniel, 32, McDonough, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; following too closely; violation of driver's license restrictions.
• Monterrius Antwon Digby, 34, Fort Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ray Charles Dyal, 28, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; theft by taking - felony.
• Clayton Roberts Edmonds, 40, Lithonia, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Jeremy Lee Fritts, 35, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Demyra Leevoughn Gaines, 38, Acworth, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenneth Wayne Goins Jr., 39, Barnesville, probation violation.
• Desmond Eugene Grier, 45, Jackson, probation violation.
• Thomas Allen Isbell, 47, Mansfield, driving while license suspected or revoked - misdemeanor; violation of window tint law.
• Vernon Eugene Jordan, 41, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ivanna Ivanina Kovalchuk, 31, Marietta, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; duty upon striking fixture; failure to drive within single lane.
• Dexter Moore, 43, Locust Grove, access to controlled-access roadways restricted; driving without a valid license - misdemeanor.
• Laura Mae Nobles, 41, Griffin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; sale of methamphetamine.
• Solomon Bolaji Olaribigbe, 50, Marietta, warrant from Cobb County.
• Lester Patterson Jr., 28, McDonough, probation violation (2 counts).
• James Dee Pegram, 37, Jeffersonville, housed for U.S. Middle District Court.
• Rachel Delvanetta Pie, 48, Jackson, warrant from Butts County; warrant from Jackson.
• Darryl Keith Rivers Jr., 35, Griffin, probation violation.
• Steven Jeremiah Smith, 33, Griffin, probation violation.
• Willie Fred Smith Jr., 43, Jackson, criminal trespass; theft by shoplifting - felony.
• Lillianna Moray Smooth, 25, Barnesville, failure to drive within single lane.
• Torey Demetris Stanford, 28, Flovilla, criminal trespass.
• Tony Lanier Stodghill, 58, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Larry Swearengin Jr., 43, Conley, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (meth); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Desmane Lemor Thomas, 24, Albany, warrant from Oconee County.
• Yosif Tsankov Tsankov, 34, Smyrna, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Jimmy Dewayne Walker, 31, Griffin, warrant from Peachtree City.
• James Brewer, 23, Grffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Michael Cedric Daniel, 28, Atlanta, distracted driver; driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; driving while tag is suspended; reckless driving; speeding.
• Patrick Barrington Decaul, 31, Griffin, warrant from Zebulon PD.
• Matthew James Potts, 24, Jenkinsburg, failure to appear; probation violation.
• Camron William Pressley, 24, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Derrick Ray Tumlin, 29, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Koriana Tiara Walker, 22, Jackson, warrant from Monroe County.
