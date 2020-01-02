The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for Dec. 23-30, 2019:
• Jesse Ross Acoff, 31, Decatur, Probation Violation
• Keyhon Naquane Brown, 34, Griffin, Failure to Appear (Misdemeanor)
• Gregory Tyrone Gee, 18, Probation Violation
• Elijah Enocoh Gregg, 19, Hold for another agency
• Brandon Michael Hodges, 25, Oxford, Battery
• Carey Darnell Johnson, 55, Hold for another agency
• Chester Sanchez Morgan, 29, Atlanta, Hold for U.S. Marshal
• Audrey Leann Page, 30, Athens, Housed for U.S. Marshal
• Alexius Shaikerra Patrick, 22, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor)
• Rochelle Celeste Polk, 48, Battery - (Family Violence 1st Offense) (Misdemeanor)
• Lisa Dawn Saunders, 44, Demorest, Probation Violation
• Jonathan Andre Sims, 44, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor)
• Matthew Scott Sizemore, 28, Griffin, Failure to Appear (Felony)
• Steve Stokeling, 55, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Marshal
• Frederico Sanchez Strickland, 31, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor), Failure to Stop for Stop Sign
• Exzavier Dermel Tanner, 44, Simple Battery (Family Violence)
• William Lanier Coursey, 62, DUI/Alcohol, Failure to Yield When Turning Left
• Raymond Christpher Leavitt, 49, Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree), Public Drunkenness, Reckless Conduct
• Demederick Lejvang Mays, 43, Forsyth, DUI/Alcohol, Failure to Drive Within Single Lane
• Morgan Nicole McCreary, 24, Hold for Coweta County
• Mitulkumar R. Patel, 38, Covington, Driving Without a Valid License (Misdemeanor)
• Randall Allen Polk, 46, Battery (Family Violence 1st Offense) (Misdemeanor), Obstructing or Hindering Persons Making Emergency Telephone Call
• Willie Montez Price, 35, Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)
• Melissa Beth Ward, 40, Maintaining a Disorderly House