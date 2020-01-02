Butts County Jail.jpg

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for Dec. 23-30, 2019:

Jesse Ross Acoff, 31, Decatur, Probation Violation

Keyhon Naquane Brown, 34, Griffin, Failure to Appear (Misdemeanor)

Gregory Tyrone Gee, 18, Probation Violation

Elijah Enocoh Gregg, 19, Hold for another agency

Brandon Michael Hodges, 25, Oxford, Battery

Carey Darnell Johnson, 55, Hold for another agency

Chester Sanchez Morgan, 29, Atlanta, Hold for U.S. Marshal

Audrey Leann Page, 30, Athens, Housed for U.S. Marshal

Alexius Shaikerra Patrick, 22, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor)

Rochelle Celeste Polk, 48, Battery - (Family Violence 1st Offense) (Misdemeanor)

Lisa Dawn Saunders, 44, Demorest, Probation Violation

Jonathan Andre Sims, 44, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor)

Matthew Scott Sizemore, 28, Griffin, Failure to Appear (Felony)

Steve Stokeling, 55, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Marshal

Frederico Sanchez Strickland, 31, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor), Failure to Stop for Stop Sign

Exzavier Dermel Tanner, 44, Simple Battery (Family Violence)

William Lanier Coursey, 62, DUI/Alcohol, Failure to Yield When Turning Left

Raymond Christpher Leavitt, 49, Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree), Public Drunkenness, Reckless Conduct

Demederick Lejvang Mays, 43, Forsyth, DUI/Alcohol, Failure to Drive Within Single Lane

Morgan Nicole McCreary, 24, Hold for Coweta County

Mitulkumar R. Patel, 38, Covington, Driving Without a Valid License (Misdemeanor)

Randall Allen Polk, 46, Battery (Family Violence 1st Offense) (Misdemeanor), Obstructing or Hindering Persons Making Emergency Telephone Call

Willie Montez Price, 35, Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Melissa Beth Ward, 40, Maintaining a Disorderly House