The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 4-11, 2020:
Michael Brandon Caruso♦ , 32, Jackson, DUI — refusal; open container in vehicle.
♦ Haley Leigh Cline♦ , 24, Covington, forgery — 1st degree; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy pills); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine); possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Tina Renae Hall♦ , 41, Knoxville, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
♦ Brock Anthony Held♦ , 32, Lakeland, Fla., failure to drive within a single lane; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC oil); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine); possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Mardy McWendellson Jr.♦ , 26, Jackson, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree; simple battery — family violence.
♦ Austin Shane McNutt, 26, Covington, forgery — 1st degree; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted f♦ elon or felony first offense.
♦ Robert Augustus Murphy♦ , 26, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); probation violation.
♦ Marcus Allen Scott♦ , 26, Ellenwood, hold for Morrow Police Department.
♦ Emmanuel Anderson Holmes♦ , 18, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; required position and methods of turning at intersections.
♦ Ricky Vonkeith Mallard Jr.♦ , 31, New Port Richey, Fla., possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Cocaine); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Talecia Brianna Smith, 21, Jackson, simple battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.