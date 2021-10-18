The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 11-18, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Robert Lee Bolton, 33, Colbert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Charles Robert Bower, 60, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Myron Brewer, 44, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Virgil Pierce Brewer, 47, McDonough,attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Stephen Dean Buice Jr., 33, Atlanta, battery; illegal possession of controlled substance; obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor); possession of drug related object.
• Jacob Wade Collier, 25, Ellijay, violate family violence order.
• Angie Selena Conley, 59, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Dewayne Montrail Conley, 43, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (4 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacdture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts), sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; sale of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (3 counts).
• Dante Maurice Davis, 45, Locust Grove, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Dillon Alexander Dutton, 28, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Willie Monterio Evans, 39, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr., 48, Jackson, probation violation.
• Eric Hamilton Gillespie, 34, Comer, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bryan Michael Greene, 50, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug related object.
• Taylor Izola Leigh Hart, 26, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; attempt or conspiracy to commit offense under this article (2 counts).
• Keondra Antwan Hunter, 17, Jackson, possession of marijuana on school ground; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Thaddeus O’Neal James, 24, Effingham, disorderly conduct.
• David Thomas Jenkins, 52, Bishop, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jordan Alexandria Johns, 25, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Jordan Clay Kosky, 29, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Ladarious Kemon Marshall, 23, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Elizabeth Maggie McDonald, 53, Jackson, illegal possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Colton McDonald, 29, failure to appear.
• Kassie Leigh Poore, 34, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Deangelo Tavares Robinson, 29, Warner Robins, failure to appear.
• Danny Louis Sims, 57, Hull, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher Shane Stewart, 36, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug related object; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Reuben Bernard Stewart, 53, Jacksn, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Willie Milton Stewart, 68, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Chester Junior Stodghill, 41, Covington, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Tony Lanier Stodghill, 60, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Alford Marchello Thurman, 40, Jackson, attempt or conspiracy to violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act - felony (2 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Thomas Eugene Wells, 37, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Michael Eugene Barber, 55, Oxford, possession of marijuana derivative - felony.
• Brandon Keith Britton, 34, Jackson, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Jasmine Malinda Harrow, 28, Eastman, failure to appear.
• Phillis Andrea McEver, 48, McDonough, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (felony); possession of drug related object; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Eddie Leroy Potts, 40, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Rodney Snow, 34, Carlton, housed for U,S, Marshals.
• Joshua Scott Wallace, 32, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Willie Marquis Ward, 36, Jackson, contempt order (child support) (2 counts).
• Kristy Ann Wood, 42, Griffin, disorderly conduct.
