The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb, 28-Mar. 7, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Kaleb Lee Allen, 18, Covington, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony,
• Johnny Mitchell Anderson, 31, Forsyth, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Brett Howard Barfield, 22, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; following too closely; no insurance.
• Chad Lee Burnett, 36, Nichols, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Andrew Codi Davis, 21, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault.
• Anthony Michael Finocchiaro, 25, Palmetto, failure to appear.
• Kyle Wayne Fuller, 39, Lawrenceville, criminal attempt to commit a felony; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); loitering; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs.
• Skylur Jordan Gandy, 30, Augusta, aggravated assault, murder.
• Brandon Jamaal Henry, 39, Atlanta, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ocycodone); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Shamena Christine Hilts, 36, Jackson, warrant from Gwinnett County.
• Dusty Lee Holloway, 33, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Joan Rebecca Laureano, 29, Waterford, Conn., loitering; sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs.
• Morgan Michelle Lunsford, 24, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jason Heath Mitchell, 45, Covington, possession of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
• Michael Anthony Mosley, 37, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Jeff Lyne Peebles, 54, Monticello, probation violation.
• Kenneth Emanuel Pertillo, 38, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Devin Brooke Reaves, 34, Millledgeville, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Malcolm Vernaw Ritter, 37, Bainbridge, warrant from Decatur County.
• Nyjil Davoski-Nimoi Smith, 23, Jenkinsburg, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule I controlled subatance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; tail lights required.
• Stacy Lynn Tatum, 48, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Tyler Austin Thomas, 23, Jonesboro, probation violation.
• Akhigbe Rafael Travis, 32, Forsyth, warrant from Spalding County.
• Leslie Warren Watkins, 47, Jackson, probation violation.
• Eric James Williams, 32, Forest Park, theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Tacquan Williams, 32, Augusta, housed for U.S Marshals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.