The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Apr. 18-25, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 35, Dry Branch, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jennifer Carolyne Beard, 42, Rutledge, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Barron Anthony Blackshear Jr., 32, Aiely, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Barron Anthony Blackshear Sr., 53, Vidalia, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Johnathan Edwad Brown, 30, Riverdale, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kevin Franklin Burrage, 34, Summerville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Adam Wayne Crowder, 40, Jackson, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (diazepam); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax).
• James Dennis Cruce, 37, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• David Carl Drury, 39, Newnan, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Jeremy Sheridan Dupree, 33, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault; terroristic threats and acts - felony; failure to appear.
• Keiya Alexis Evans, 19, Macon, expired or no drivers license.
• Willie Monterio Evans, 40, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Amanda Jane Feltman, 38, Macon, probation violation.
• Deon Christopher Flowers, 22, Macon, adult restraint law seat belt; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; tail lights required.
• Ferronta Dejuan Grier, 43, McDonough, probation violation.
• Rashard Octiovus Jones, 33, Griffin, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jack Randall Maddox, 54, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Abel Santamaria Mata, 38, Forest Park, driving while license suspended or revoked - misdemeanor; speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Jacob Scott Miller, 32, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Luis Perez-Velasquez, 35, Calhoun, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Willie Montez Price, 37, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor (2 counts); probation violation (2 counts).
• Jonathon Kyle Prillaman, 30, Manchester, probation violation.
• Jerry Dean Reed, 63, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cicognac Octavius Rivers, 31, Madison, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Benjamin Ryan Russ, 42, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• James Luwayne Sheats, 53, Forest Park, failure to appear.
• James Brandon Silman, 35, Carlton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Walter Herby Taylor, 59, Bay Town, Tex., failure to appear.
• Ontarrio Quentrell Veal, 32, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Myrique Tramaine Walden, 23, Macon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Amber Dianne Walls, 27, Griffin, probation violation.
• Jennifer Lynn Washington, 36, Macon, failure to appear.
• Claude Arthur Weeks, 58, Covington, probation violation.
