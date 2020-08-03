The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 27-Aug. 3, 2020:
• Joshua Lewis Barham, 31, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Steve Brown, 59, Jackson, probation violation.
• Khimai Shyheim Crowder, 23, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; possession marijuana less than one ounce.
• Andy Kirk Davis, 37, Jackson, parole violation; sale of methamphetamine; trafficking in cocaine, illegal, drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Christian Estrada Santa Maria, 34. Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Michael Eves, 35, Kennesaw, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Eric Lee Garber, 45, East Flat Rock, NC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cleveland Lee Goolby, 41, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jesse Colt Hannah, Monticello, 25, trafficking methamphetamine.
• Stephanie Denice Lammers, 35, Forsyth, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Tina Michelle Landers, 36, Jackson, brake lights and turn signals required; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Joshua Tyler Lane, 26, Jackson, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another; public drunkenness; simple assault.
• Reshaud Jamal Maxwell, 33, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Charles Gerald McCrary, 17, Jackson, criminal trespass.
• Wayne Lenard McKinley, 33, Lithonia, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bryan Jason Mobley, 40, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Ashley Nichole Perkins, 29. Forsyth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jalan Tyrese Rasaw, 22, Hampton, possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Jorge Luis-Bernabe Romero, 46, Las Vegas, Nev., failure to drive within single lane; reckless driving.
• Jamie Shann Scott, 38, Jackson, probation violation; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession and use of drug related objects.
• John Fernando Sheppard, 33, Augusta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ashleigh Anne Slaughter, 32, Jackson, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs without consent; drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; tampering with evidence - felony.
• Michael Antonio Walker, 45, Perry, housed for U.S. Marshals.
