The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 5-12, 2020:
Amanda Rae Backman♦ , 37, Jefferson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Joshua Robert Chapman♦ , 38, Barnesville, possession of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; speeding 25 mph (26-30 miles over).
♦ Tony Linard Collins♦ , 58, Gray, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Mario Edmond Depalma♦ , 50, Jackson, theft by taking — felony; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Austin Wade Edwards♦ , 20, Roberta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Gregory Alan Evans♦ , 40, Thomaston, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty; criminal damage to property — 1st degree; fleeing or attempting to elude officer — felony; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer — misdemeanor.
♦ Jalen Ortez Gude♦ , 27, Hillsboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Amerigo Muhaali Hampton♦ , 49, Albany, purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Michael Austin Haney♦ , 22, Stockbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired or no registration or title; no insurance; remove or affix plate to conceal vehicle identification.
♦ Robert Joel Harris♦ , 39, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Brednead Butnail Hayes♦ , 39, Albany, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Brandon Dione Head♦ , 33, Jackson, criminal trespass — family violence; simple assault — family violence; terroristic threats and acts — felony; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Sharon Tawanda Hepburn♦ , 43, Tucker, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; theft by receiving stolen property — felony (2 counts).
♦ Helen Elizabeth Herrin♦ , 61, Riverdale, financial transaction card theft.
♦ Cynthia Nichole Herringdine♦ , 26, Jackson, warrant from Monroe County.
♦ Nathaniel Lee Hilliard♦ , 35, Raleigh, NC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Nicholas Tialer Hollinsworth♦ , 27, McDonough, driving while license suspended or revoked.
♦ Corey Jamar Holmes♦ , 38, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Amos Hubbard Jr.♦ , 53, Winterville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Marcus Eugene Hunter♦ , 32, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor; cruelty to children.
♦ Robert Jerome Law♦ , 36, Lizella, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Ariana Chentale Matthews♦ , 23, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Marquet Antwain Mattox♦ , 48, Liburn, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Russell Daniel Moore♦ , 23, Danielsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Tonia Nichole Moschella♦ , 41, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Carlos Scott Norsworthy♦ , 27, Jackson, theft by taking — felony.
♦ Frederick Shannon♦ , 31, Jackson, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Latrezz Lavon Singleton♦ , 38, Kingsland, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ John Mark Smith♦ , 51, Jackson, hold for Jackson Police Department.
♦ Shana Leeann Smith♦ , 31, Royston, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Karrie Lynn Stewart♦ , 42, Barney, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
♦ Eijah Kemon Trice♦ , 22, Griffin, warrant from Fulton County.
♦ Eduin Edgardo Vigel Reyes♦ , 29, Brookhaven, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over).
♦ Rhonda Sue Willis♦ , 48, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Melvin Isaiah Winn♦ , 28, Stockbridge, expired vehicle tag or decal; children restraint law child seat, safety belt; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
♦ Nathaniel Cain Womack♦ , 36, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
♦ Paul James Boswell♦ , 36, McDonough, theft by conversion — felony.
♦ Javone Keshon Boyd♦ , 23, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Andre Dwayne Jester♦ , 45, Griffin, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Deshonn Marquis Lawson♦ , 28, Perry, warrant from Houston County.
♦ Christopher Terrell Loveless♦ , 42, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding (70 in a 55 mph zone).
♦ Juvarie Tremayne Matthews♦ , 36, Jackson, simple battery — family violence.
♦ Kamari Victoria Thomas♦ , 19, Mableton, no insurance; speeding (98 in a 70 mph zone).
♦ Robbie Dean Webb, 31, Macon, warrant from Bibb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.