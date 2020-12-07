The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 30-Dec. 7, 2020:
• Niguel Avila-Nava, 30, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Anthony Baker, 27, Covington, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Alton Belflower, 74, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nyla Ardella Blacknell, 40, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC Oil); possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes or felonies; trafficking methamphetamine.
• Shakqylion Shak Coxton, 25, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Deanthony Alexander Cullins, 40, Atlanta, drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Courtney Renee Dews, 36, Eatonton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anthony Kent Douglas Jr., 29, Atlanta, drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; following too closely; possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Stanley Wade Farr, 31, Griffin, probation violation.
• Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr., 47, Jackson, probation violation.
• Jose Gonzalez-Andrade, 43. Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joseph Dennis Houston, 40, Tallapoosa, probation violation.
• Claude Martin Johnson, 22, Augusta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenneth Bernard Miles, 58, Jonesboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher Allen Oliver, 47, Jackson, disorderly conduct; simple battery; terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Amy Richelle Chandler, 39, Jackson, disorderly conduct; simple battery.
• Oscar Head Jr., 57, Jackson, criminal trespass.
• Aimee Lashara Woodard, 40, Jackson, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.