The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 20-27, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Jakoveon Keivijae Boggs, 19, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; violation of window tint law.
• Patrick Antoine Brinson, 40, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); following too closely.
• Johnathan Robert Childers, 33, Royston, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Calvin Bernard Collins, 48, Gray, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bentley Isiasha Coventry, 22, Byron, adult restraint law seat belt; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - felony (2 counts).
• William Dowell Crumbley, 46, Barnesville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Austin Anthony Curtis, 23, Augusta, failure to appear.
• Quinterrius Sherod Dewberry, 27, Forsyth, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; tampering with evidence - misdemeanor.
• James Emmett Foster, 51, Jackson, interference with 911 call; criminal trespass.
• Jeremy Wayne Francis, 40, Decatur, driving while license suspended or revoked - felony; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; speeding (76/55).
• Cordura Sanchez Gipson, 31, McDonough, criminal trespass - family violence.
• Shapharrier Sanchez Harper, 30, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandi Starr Harper, 36, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; giving false information or false name; no insurance.
• Quentin Lamar Harris, 35, McIntosh, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ashley Elizabeth Hill, 39, Warner Robins, warrant from Houston County.
• Kassy Paulette Holcomb, 38, Barnesville, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Andrius Fitzgerald Johnson, 36, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor; failure to appear.
• Amy Lynn McCreary, 38, Tybee Island, warrant from Fayetteville.
• Brad Robert Murray, 38, Barnesville, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Samuel Robert Nicholas, 33, Adairsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ulysses Norris, 65, Monticello, disorderly conduct.
• Telvin Deandre Pritchett, 27, Temple, warrant from Paulding County.
• Lindsey Diana Reese, 40, Jackson, failure to appear - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Stephen Bernard Robbins, 40, Jackson, violate family violence order.
• Mario Cortez Rumph, 35, Bonaire, adult restraint law seat belt; driving while license withdrawn; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Clarence Alexander Stargent, 19, Atlanta, disorderly conduct.
• Tony Rodricus Towns, 50, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely.
• Tammy Jo Turner, 52, Flovilla, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); open container in vehicle; speeding (67/45).
• Ladrian Curtis Underwood, 27, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding 60 mph (11-14 over); violation of window tint law.
• Aerial Jamie Mae Watts, 60, Covington, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Stacey Lynn Wells, 45, Thomaston, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Lauren Elizabeth Wheeler, 17, Jenkinsburg, cruelty to children - 3rd degree; simple battery - family violence.
