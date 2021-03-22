The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 15-22, 2021:
• Jeremy Xavier Andrews, 26, Jackson, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
• Christopher Blake Ard, 22, Concord, probation violation.
• Devin Jay Beachboard, 38, homeless, manufacture/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; receipt possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• William Timothy Brooks, 52, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Derrian Rashad Brown, 33, Hephzibah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Steve Brown, 60, Jackson, probation violation.
• Denzel Rashard Carr, 29, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
• Robert Dwayne Cash, 45, Jackson, probation violation.
• Danyale Renee Cooper, 42, Fort Oglethorpe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sabrina Yvonne Couch, 39, Jackson, warrant from Lamar County.
• Jeris Southers Dove, 30, Colbert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Donald Gregory Graham, 42, Lawrenceville, warrant from Houston County Sheriff's Office.
• Dustin Lee Graham, 27, Jackson, probation violation.
• Angel Jae Hardy, 31, Newnan, manufacture/deliver/distribute/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Zontravion Keontae Hernandez, 20, Macon, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; expired registration revalidation decal; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Terrence Dwayne Jackson, 43, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Stacey Gwinnett Jenkins, 46, failure to appear; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (crack cocaine); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Stephanie Rhiannon Keldie, 38, Covington, failure to appear.
• Michael Dakota Poteat, 31, Interlachen, Fla., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
• Deadrianeon Nakoven Ridley, 18, Jackson, aggravated assault (2 counts); carrying weapon in school safety zone, school functions as a non-license holder.
• Jason Terry Thompson, 36, Monticello, battery; criminal damage to property 2nd degree; simple battery - family violence.
• Robby Fulton Whitehead, 40, Forsyth, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding (51/35).
• Quinton Matthew Anderson, 56, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Curtis Eugene Brown, 65, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to stop for stop sign.
• William Christopher Butler, 52, Monticello, hold for Jasper County.
• Derick Joshua Ferrell, 40, Flovilla, forgery 3rd degree (felony).
• Derrick Vernell Franklin, 40, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anna Marie Hooper, 40, Flovilla, expired driver's license; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Brandon Joseph Long, 37, Jenkinsburg, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Larika Lashelle Maddox, 34, Flovilla, open container in vehicle; permitting unlicensed minor to drive.
• Austin Delloyo David McCall, 24, Jackson, probation violation.
• Paul Lawson Melton, 25, Williamson, failure to stop for stop sign; knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• John Talovolta Milner, 42, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding 35 mph (69/55).
• Karterious Jakard Moore, 23, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Rondarious Kemon Scott, 23, Jackson, criminal damage to property 2nd degree; criminal trespass; possession of marijuana; simple battery; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Deontrez Lemond Shivers, 18, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Richard Matthew Simpson, 36, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Jasmine Jamal Tyson, 32, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Robert Roy Womack, 22, Monticello, drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.