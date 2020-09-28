The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 21-28, 2020:
Joshua Lee Bradberry♦ , 37, Grantville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — felony.
♦ Charles J. Chrisley♦ , 54, Flovilla, warrant from Monroe County.
♦ Casey Ty Clontz♦ , 23, Jackson, defective equipment; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Charles Franklin Cochran♦ , 46, Jefferson, probation violation.
♦ Royrecus J. Cunningham♦ , 38, Lexington, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Joshua Lynn Davidson♦ , 37, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Demarcus Veron Ellison♦ , 27, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Evion Mildolfia Freeman♦ , 26, Locust Grove, obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor); possession of drug related objects; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding 25 mph (31-99 miles over).
♦ Deontray Demarial Gray♦ , 27, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Nathaniel Lee Allen Grover♦ , 24, Jackson, theft by taking.
♦ Lori Delois Harrell♦ , 33, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Corey Douglas Harris♦ , 41, Jackson, maintaining a disorderly house.
♦ Christina Michelle Henderson♦ , 21, Danielsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Victor Dewayne Henderson♦ , 41, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Ray Anthony Kendrick♦ , 62, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Dale Erwin Knowles♦ , 23, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Kassey Leann Mobley♦ , 27, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Xavier Denier Moody♦ , 37, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Brody Wayne Oliver♦ , 17, Jackson, carrying weapon in school safety zone/school functions as a non-licensed holder.
♦ Joseph Anthony Perkins♦ , 46, Thomaston, forgery — 4th degree (misdemeanor).
♦ Jose Antonio Reyes♦ , 30, Stockbridge, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Jason Earl Rogers♦ , 43, Newton, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Keyundre Ronquez Stafford♦ , 25, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Timmy McDaniel Stephens♦ , 57, Crawford, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Roderick Brandon Taylor♦ , 37, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Cheryl Annette Truelove♦ , 52, Dallas, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Tiffany Renee Ware♦ , 36, Jackson, maintaining a disorderly house.
♦ Miranda Alexius Watkins♦ , 28, Forsyth, criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.
♦ Corinthia Nikkia Watson♦ , 37, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jeremy James Anderson♦ , 38, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Nukemar Ansell Batten♦ , 23, Conyers, warrant from Albany.
♦ Brandon Coleman Blizard♦ , 17, Jackson, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors.
♦ Lamar Wintford Clark♦ , 49, Fayetteville, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Gregory Boone Cunningham♦ , 31, Griffin, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle; speeding.
♦ Stephanie Jeanne Dial♦ , 38, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
♦ Victor Frank Grier♦ , 38, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; speeding.
♦ Ronald Keith Masters♦ , 39, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jacob Scott Miller♦ , 30, Jackson, criminal trespass — family violence; cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts).
♦ Meshon Pharrell Moore, 28, Griffin, driving while lice♦ nse suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; identity theft, fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person — felony; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration; speeding; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor (2 counts).
Angela Lynn Reed♦ , 38, Locust Grove, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Tonya Rochelle Spear♦ , 49, Fairburn, warrant from Atlanta Police.
♦ Stacy Lynn Tatum♦ , 47, Jackson, maintaining a disorderly house; possession of hydrocodone; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Arnecia Brianna Webb♦ , 27, Jackson, terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.
♦ Rodney Daniel Yeoman, 47, warrant from Jones County.
