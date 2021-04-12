The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Apr. 5-12, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Caleb Anthony Castleman, 24, Juliette, probation violation.
• Kenneth William Cavender Jr., 35, Flovilla, bail jumping - misdemeanor; failure to appear - felony (2 counts).
• Thomas James Cook, 36, Jackson, probation violation; use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Jesse Monroe Cunningham, 22, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Shannon Paul Gibson, 29, Greenville, Tenn., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nicholas Japree Herrington, 35, Waynesboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Rosaline Ashley Khan, 25, Norcross, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Justin Michael Kuhr, 21, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Fredrecus Marquis Marks, 27, Flovilla, interference with government property - felony; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Michael William Marling, 39, Alpharetta, failure to appear - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Efrain Martinez-Cortez, 35, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kyle Lennon Moring, 34, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jody Lyn Paull, 34, Forsyth, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.
• Gary Anthony Sellers, 24, Macon, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Tori Leigh Slaton, 44, Stockbridge, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Hendrick Deonte Smith, 27, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Terrence Maurice Smith, 53, Warner Robins, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• Damon Wayne Stuart, 27, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Walter Herby Taylor, 58, Houston, Tex., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
• Ronald Williams, 72, Albany, driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle; speeding.
• Patricia Buckner, 52, Jackson, false report of a crime; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Timothy O'Neal Catchings, 35, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tiffany Marie Eidson, 30, Forsyth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• David Espinoza-Torres, 36, Stockbridge, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Danny Lamar Ford, 57, Jenkinsburg, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kevin Michael Gagne, 57, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Darien Cantrell Harris, 39, Thomaston, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Raven Mariah Jones, 27, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); no insurance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Dmytro Sergio Kovalskyy, 29, Peachtree City, reckless driving.
• Shayna Nichole Luttrell, 24, Russell Springs, Ken., DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; following too closely; improper/erratic lane change; reckless driving.
• Jerry Searcy, 42, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Mandy Roberts Spell, 39, Valdosta, failure to appear.
• Douglas John Thomas II, 31, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; open container in vehicle; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Agarion Orondea Felik Watson, 18, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.'
• Jahmarian Webb, 17, Jenkinsburg, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• David White, 29, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.