The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 25-Nov. 1, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Jonathan Duneil Blash♦ , 30, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Christopher Chase Blount♦ , 23, Oxford, battery.
♦ William Timothy Brooks♦ , 53, Forsyth, probation violation.
♦ Rickey Zane Caldwell♦ , 51, Jackson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Joseph David Collins♦ , 37, Pembroke, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Byron Floyd Dailey♦ , 46, Russelville, Tenn., housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jay Terrance Gaudry♦ , 56, Jackson, parole violation.
♦ Charles Ivan Goff♦ , 53, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child (3 counts); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; tampering with evidence — felony.
♦ Alexander Michelo Grier♦ , 53, Flovilla, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield right of way.
♦ Eric Sebastian McKibben♦ , 58, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Willie Frank Miller Jr.♦ , 34, Griffin, probation violation.
♦ Thomas Gregory Marron♦ , 37, Augusta, attempt or conspiracy to violation Georgia Controlled Substances Act — felony (2 counts); receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Matthew Edward Powell♦ , 52, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Cody Allen Taylor♦ , 27, Monticello, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of hydrocodone; possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Courtney Laquaruis Taylor♦ , 38, Tifton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Levi Reece Turner♦ , 17, Flovilla, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; obedience to signal indicating approach of train.
♦ Weslee Leigh Wilborn-Leslie♦ , 51, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Andrew YZ Allen♦ , 35, Griffin, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Karen Rogers Bass♦ , 52, McDonoughm DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Robin Sibley Billingslea♦ , 51, Macon, warrant from DeKalb County.
♦ Cory Darrell Boynton♦ , 42, Macon, driving with suspended or revoked license — misdemeanor.
♦ Tyrha Lahquia Crossley♦ , 27, Barnesville, warrant from Henry County.
♦ Brian Dean Doswell♦ , 26, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Eddie Lee Douglas Jr.♦ , 28, Jenkinsburg, disorderly conduct.
♦ Bradley Horace Johnson♦ , 43, Jackson, aggressive driving; criminal trespass — family violence; simple assault — family violence.
♦ James Hulett Kelly♦ , 31, Jackson, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Jesse Lee Lefevers♦ , 37, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Jeffery Allen Matthews♦ , 30, Stockbridge, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ William Christopher Napty♦ , 59, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
♦ Markel Deshawn Smith, 22, Macon, driving without a valid license (♦ misdemeanor); theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ Samuel Robert Thompson♦ , 35, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Jason Duane Todd♦ , 42, Forest Park, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Matthew Wiley Toney♦ , 40, Milner, warrant from Lamar County.
♦ Tevius Stafford Turner♦ , 19, Macon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; theft by receiving stolen property — felony.
♦ John Wesley White, 51, McDonough, theft by taking — felo♦ ny.
♦ Damian Andre Wright, 23, Greensboro, warrant from Green County.
