The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 19-26, 2020:
• Robert Louis Almon III, 39, Acworth, disorderly conduct.
• Julian Michael Arnold, 24, Fayetteville, warrant out of Clayton County.
• Alvin Bernard Bell, 59, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked; speeding 45 mph (20-35 miles over).
• Bobby James Bertholf, 33, Forsyth, probation violation.
• Destine Nicole Damera, 26, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Anthony Lee Dye, 36, Vidalia, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher Allen Farrior, 35, Fort Oglethorpe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jamian Maurice Huff, 27, Thomson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Carlous Montrez McKibben, 32, Griffin, warrant out of Ben Hill; probation violation.
• Angela Shantell Mensah, 31, Stone Mountain, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Joni Lynn Moring, 59, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; probation violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Andrew James Parten, 30, Hartwell, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sebastian Sermon Phillips, 31, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); driving wrong way on one way street.
• Terrence Lee Powell, 36, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; speeding.
• Edward Michael Scott, 40, Savannah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Roderikus Deontez Scott, 44, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor.
• Jeremy Franklin Stoker, 28, Roswell, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Alan Truett, 29, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Steve James Turbeville, 39, Winder, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Mark Albert Walls Jr., 31, Hampton, probation violation.
• Robert Lee Whisby Jr., 45, Stone Mountain, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Cody Wright, 23, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Cordarrel L. Adams, 17, Flovilla, possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age - 1st offense; reckless conduct; unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Elijah Enoch Gregg, 20, Jackson, brake lights and turn signals required; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); false statements or writings; giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer.
• Nathaniel Dewayne Johnson, 17, Macon, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Tyler Wright Jones, 25, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); seatbelt violation - adult.
• Dennis Lewis McBurnett, 43, warrant from Douglas County.
• Jalen Allen Moses, 20, driving with no license on person; failure to obey stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
• Shelby Savannah Phillips, 22, Jackson, warrant from Floyd County.
• Jakervin Derron Ray, 23, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Ashleigh Anne Slaughter, 32, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Quaterris Sharod Thomas, 32, Macon, failure to appear.
