The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 21-28, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Cordarrel Ladavion Adams, 18, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; unlawful for person employed/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime (4 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• James Leon Boatfield, 33, Griffin, endangering a child while operating a vessel under the influence - misdemeanor; operating a vessel with improper lights; operation of watercraft under the influence of alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor - misdemeanor.
• Lori Anne Boyt, 51, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Jonathan Michael Bryant, 28, Coolidge, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anthony Phillip Elrod, 48, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Brandon Lee Hall, 33, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Anna Marie Hooper, 41, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Larry Dwayne Jones, 33, Dublin, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; fraudulent driver's license or identification card; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; tampering with evidence - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Roderick Tremain Jones, 41, Flovilla, cruelty to children - 3rd degree; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Dmytro Sergio Kovalskyy, 29, Hampton, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol - 1st offense; failure to drive within single lane.
• Cyler Shamaine Lawrence, 19, Jackson, failure to appear - felony.
• Matthew Gregory Ledford, 56, Jackson, possession of methamphetamine.
• Terrell Thor Lee, 33, Jackson, obstruction or hindering person making emergency telephone call; disorderly conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Onterius Malik Moore, 19, Flovilla, aggravated assault; possession of marijuana less than one ounce, unlawful for person employed/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime (6 counts); unlawful for person to acquire/maintain criminal street gang activity/proceeds, directly or indirectly, through criminal gang activity or proceeds derived therefrom any interest in or control of any real or personal property of any nature, including money; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Christopher Demario Nash, 31, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Tommie Lee Nelson, 38, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Garland Stevenson, 40, Locust Grove, probation violation.
• Joe Vance Upton, 59, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Koshawn Davonte Watson, 20, Acworth, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license - 1st offense - misdemeanor.
• Tadeshia Cleshay Willis, 31, Jackson, failure to stop for stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Michael Dalton Bridges, 22, Griffin, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Cory Wayne Byrd, 41, Griffin, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Brandon Lee Cavender, 30, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Yvonne Renae Dent, 56, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Bobby Lee Farmer, 40, Conyers, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Edna Elaine Greer, 54, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Lacharles Antwawn Holder, 34, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Lajavius Daizhaun Johnson, 20, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
• Charles John Lance Portivent, 38, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jonathan Thomas Washington, 27, warrant from DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
• Ventavius Armond Williams, 27, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• David Baker Williamson, 32, Jenkinsburg, warrant from Walton County.
• Roger Matthew Young, 42, Hampton, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
