The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb 21-28, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Jacob Tyler Avera, 21, Forsyth, warrant from Clayton County.
• Gilbert Balkcom Jr., 43, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Heather Renea Bishop, 35, Lizella, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Adrian Davon Crawford, 23, Covington, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Nicolas Cuevas-Flores, 36, Jackson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Dorothy Ruth Dexter, 47, Macon, probation violation.
• Larry Lee Durden, 43, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Tyrese Jamar Fears, 22, Flovilla, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license - 1st offense - misdemeanor; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 28, Griffin, warrant from Newton County.
• Eric James Morris, 38, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tristian Sean Navarro, 22, Jackson, create/etc. or possess with intent to sell visual medium depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct (2 counts); possess or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct (felony).
• Brandon Todd O’Dell, 33, Hiawassee, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cameron Lee Phillips, 24, Flovilla, failure to appear.
• Robert Leon Rose, 62, Jackson, warrant from Berrien County.
• Rondarius Kemon Scott, 24, Jackson, possession and carrying weapon without license - 1st offense - misdemeanor; possession of marijuana - felony.
• Reginald Cordell Sims, 35, Jenkinsburg, failure to appear; probation violation.
• Lacedric Tenavion Smith, 21, Jackson, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Orlando Suntarioa Tate, 44, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ayden Hoke Upchurch, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; criminal trespass.
• Chelsea Michelle Washington, 17, Jackson, simple battery.
• Zayin Gimel White, 19, Jenkinsburg, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana; reckless conduct.
• Lawrence Wesley Wilder, 38, McDonoough, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Horace Eugene Wise, 35, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jesse Alan Yancey, 36, Oxford, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
