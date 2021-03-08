The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 1-8, 2021:
• Sarzarian Rondel Adams, 19, Atlanta, possession and carrying concealed weapon without license - 1st offense - misdemeanor; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Selina Nicole Aguilar, 20, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Johnnie B. Barrow, 49, Forsyth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Keontae X-Zavier Berry, 20, Jackson, armed robbery; battery; criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Edward Thomas Bradley, 53, Canton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Keith Britton, 33, Acworth, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Paul Edward Bryant, 59, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Michael Raymond Chapman, 43, Atlanta, warrant from Fulton County.
• Allisa Starr Davidson, 36, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine.
• Gabriela Yasmine Esparza, 21, Jackson, battery.
• Nicholas Flynn, 33, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; tail lights required; windshields and windshield wipers; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Robert Cole Glidewell, 27, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Anika Shantell Hall, 45, Covington, financial transaction card fraud; forgery - 4th degree (felony); forgery of a financial transaction card; unauthorized use of a financial transaction card (2 counts); violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Shanna Delaine Hall, 41, Stockbridge, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• James Mathew Hambree, 40, Waynesville, NC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shyanne Taylor Harden, 25, North Augusta, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Denzel Demetrius Lackey, 30, Gary, Ind., possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Matthew Gregory Ledford, 56, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Steven James Lee, 49, Decatur, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Chase Randall Lovell, 29, Jeffersonville, bail jumping; failure to appear.
• Ariana Chentale Matthews, 23, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Dean Patrick, 53, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Jamie Jack Postma, 42, Barnesville, defective equipment; driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); expired vehicle tag or decal; windshields and windshield wipers.
• Travis Antwoine Robinson, 44, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Charles Chhoeun Seang, 28, Lilburn, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lepasche Farone Shannon, 29, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Jack Taft Shuttleworth, 55, North Augusta, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ramon Talavera Jr., 52, Jackson, false report of a crime.
• Jaheim Raymone Tate, 18, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Roland Kareem Taylor Jr., 19, Locust Grove; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Javier Devanta Webb, 24, Jackson, financial transaction card fraud.
• Cassie Elizabeth Williams, 33, Flovilla, warrant from Fannin County.
• Josef Maged Zamzam. 26, Port Richie, Fla., failure to drive within single lane; possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics form; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
