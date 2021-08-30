The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 23-30, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Timothy Godzel Adams, 17, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age - 1st offense.
• Cory Brannon Bailey, 32, Macon, probation violation,
• Keontae X-Zavier Berry, 21, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Darrell Graette Brannon, 46, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Curtis Eugene Brown, 66, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
• Brandon Lee Carter, 47, Milner, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Demetrius Duane Clark, 36, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sebastian Anterion Clark, 40, Hawkinsville, warrant from Pulaski County.
• Jamal Omar Cosby, 26, Covington, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; exhaust system.
• Robert Edward Elliott, 29, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Christopher Rolf Evans, 40, McDonough, open container in vehicle; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Jamal Jermaine Francis, 32, Marietta, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Marquis Deshon Franklin, 20, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Shacolbian Kurshod Grier Stillwell, 23, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone hydrochloride); possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Travis Henry Haynes, 52, Meansville, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); improper tag display; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Taylor Austin Johnson, 27, Covington, warrant from Spalding County; open container in vehicle.
• Kentre Ornez Lester, 23, Macon, probation violation.
• Ambris C’Mone Little, 29, Macon, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; tires.
• Aundray Eugene Livingston, 45, Yemassee, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ladarius K. Marshall, 23, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Clint T. Ramsey, 31, Williamson, probation violation.
• Antonia Reid, 46, Monroe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kelly Michelle Thompson, 36, Mansfield, probation violation (2 counts).
• Sheena Diann Walker, 34, Riverdale, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); aggressive driving; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; following too closely; giving wrong signal; improper/erratic lane change; open container in vehicle (3 counts); reckless driving; speeding 25 mph (26-30 miles over).
• Mark Albert Walls Jr., 32, Hampton, warrant from Butts County.
• Christopher Scott Whigham, 49, Riverdale, warrant from Butts County.
• Jeremy Keith Batting, 36, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Don Dix, 43, Griffin, warrants from Fayetteville and Kentucky.
• Jessica Adams McGourk, 45, Milner, open container in vehicle; failure to drive within single lane; expired driver’s license; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Stanley Keith Wilson, 47, Monticello, simple battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.