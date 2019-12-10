Butts County Jail.jpeg

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Dec. 2-9, 2019:

Jemimah Patricia Ashby♦ , 29, DUI, Following too Closely, Open Container in Vehicle.

Jose Peter Arguelles♦ , 20, housed for U.S Marshalls.

Adam Joel Bence♦ , 37, probation violation.

Esteban Borromeo-Hernandaz♦ , 37, housed for U.S. Marshal.

Chauncey Bernard Brantley♦ , 47, housed for U.S. Marshal.

Melisa Jean Brown♦ , 37, Theft by Receiving.

Daniel Carachure♦ , 31, Trafficking Illegal Drugs.

Elizabeth Marie Carter♦ , 60, Arson 1st Degree

Anthony James Crast♦ , 62, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable charge (Misdemeanor)

Jessie Monroe Cunningham♦ , 21, Theft by Taking – Felony

Ashly Nicole Davis♦ , 33, housed for U.S. Marshal.

Dennis James Dozier♦ , 31, Brake Lights and Turn Signals Required, Marijuana Less than an Ounce.

Paul Lamond Fox♦ , 40, Disorderly Conduct.

Dallas Reynolds Fountain, Jr.♦ , 46, Possessions and Use of Drug Related Objects.

Alaiyah Ke’asia Freeman♦ , 17, Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Dean Gibson Kilby♦ , 62, Simple Battery.

Kiara Shanate Greer♦ , 20, Battery, Cruelty to Children 1st Degree.

Bobby Tyrone Jackson♦ , 48, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor).

Demarius Armond Jester♦ , 26, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor),

Nyneson Seymour Jeudy♦ , 28, housed for U.S. Marshall.

Tommy Lee Lindsey♦ , 41, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Speeding 64 MPH in a 45 MPH Zone; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor).

Sherry Kay Lovelace♦ , 40, Probation Violation.

James Matthew Mercer♦ , 30, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.

Tiffany Lea Michael♦ , 40, Hold for Henry County.

Kourtney Racquel Nelson♦ , 31, Defective Equipment, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Victor Lamar O’Neal♦ , 58, Theft by Shoplifting (Misdemeanor)

Aaron Lee Petty, 33, Abandonment of Dependent Child (Misdemeanor), Abandonment of Dependent Child (Misdemeanor).