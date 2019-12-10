The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Dec. 2-9, 2019:
Jemimah Patricia Ashby♦ , 29, DUI, Following too Closely, Open Container in Vehicle.
♦ Jose Peter Arguelles♦ , 20, housed for U.S Marshalls.
♦ Adam Joel Bence♦ , 37, probation violation.
♦ Esteban Borromeo-Hernandaz♦ , 37, housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Chauncey Bernard Brantley♦ , 47, housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Melisa Jean Brown♦ , 37, Theft by Receiving.
♦ Daniel Carachure♦ , 31, Trafficking Illegal Drugs.
♦ Elizabeth Marie Carter♦ , 60, Arson 1st Degree
♦ Anthony James Crast♦ , 62, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable charge (Misdemeanor)
♦ Jessie Monroe Cunningham♦ , 21, Theft by Taking – Felony
♦ Ashly Nicole Davis♦ , 33, housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Dennis James Dozier♦ , 31, Brake Lights and Turn Signals Required, Marijuana Less than an Ounce.
♦ Paul Lamond Fox♦ , 40, Disorderly Conduct.
♦ Dallas Reynolds Fountain, Jr.♦ , 46, Possessions and Use of Drug Related Objects.
♦ Alaiyah Ke’asia Freeman♦ , 17, Aggravated Assault (2 counts)
♦ Dean Gibson Kilby♦ , 62, Simple Battery.
♦ Kiara Shanate Greer♦ , 20, Battery, Cruelty to Children 1st Degree.
♦ Bobby Tyrone Jackson♦ , 48, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor).
♦ Demarius Armond Jester♦ , 26, Driving while License Suspended or Revoked (Misdemeanor),
♦ Nyneson Seymour Jeudy♦ , 28, housed for U.S. Marshall.
♦ Tommy Lee Lindsey♦ , 41, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Speeding 64 MPH in a 45 MPH Zone; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (Misdemeanor).
♦ Sherry Kay Lovelace♦ , 40, Probation Violation.
♦ James Matthew Mercer♦ , 30, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers.
♦ Tiffany Lea Michael♦ , 40, Hold for Henry County.
♦ Kourtney Racquel Nelson♦ , 31, Defective Equipment, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
♦ Victor Lamar O’Neal♦ , 58, Theft by Shoplifting (Misdemeanor)
♦ Aaron Lee Petty, 33, Abandonment of Dependent Child (Misdemeanor), Abandonment of Dependent Child (Misdemeanor).