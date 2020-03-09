The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for March 9, 2020:
• Tyvion Lapra Anderson, 22, Kalamazoo, Mich., Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Wilfredo William Ayala Sr., 74, Jackson, Child molestation.
• Gruber Bartolon-Perez, 31, Doraville. Housed for U.S. Middle District Court.
• Terquisha Wyomin Clowney, 41, Portsmouth, Va., Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Emmanuel Earnest Culpepper, 25, Jackson, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Onjolic Anne Davis, 23, McDonough, Probation violation.
• Carlee Nacole Derreberry, 18, Jackson, Criminal trespass.
• Dennis Leslie Faulkner, 60, Locust Grove, Failure to appear.
• Jason Thomas Flournoy, 44, Jackson, Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Arthur Foreman, 21, Savannah, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Thomas Joe Fowler, 39, Royston, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• McKenzie Lacory Grier, 40, Jenkinsburg, Criminal trespass.
• Jerald Ray Hightower, 36, Jackson, Warrant from Henry County.
• Ivanna Ivanina Kovalchuk, 31, Marietta, Driving while license suspended or revoked; duty upon striking fixture; failure to drive within single lane.
• Tracy Lee McMurray, 53, Griffin, Warrant from Jones County.
• Gary Daniel Mullins, 48, Mansfield, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Chadwick Lee Nicholson, 43, Lizella, Housed for U.S. Middle District Court.
• Latasha Cecelia Oliver, 32, Jacksonville, Fla., Driving with suspended or revoked license; speeding.
• Wilmer Castellano Padilla, 46, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Middle District Court.
• Pamela Dianne Pedrero, 49, Forsyth, Probation violation.
• Cassandra Michelle Peterson, 35, Forsyth, Warrant from Henry County Sheriff's Office.
• Rachel Delvanetta Pye, 48, Jackson, Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), probation violation.
• Alexander Brock Ray, 29, Macon, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Andrew Leo Schafer, 54, Auburn, Housed for U.S. Middle District Court.
• Tyrone Edward Strange, 44, Royston, Housed for Hart County.
• Denzall Lanier Travis, 27, Jackson, Driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to driving within a single lane; failure to stop for stop sign (3 counts); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (misdemeanor); probation violation; reckless driving.
• Yosif Tsankov Tsankov, 34, Smyrna, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Juan Jose Vega, 32, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Alexandria Angelamichel Watson, 20, Kalamazoo, Mich., Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Corey Jermaine Curtis, 30, Zebulon, Battery (family violence); Criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; Obstructing or hindering person making emergency telephone call.
• William Thomas Hill, 35, Stockbridge, Possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (LSD); possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax); possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Douglas Michael Kelly, 46, Willington, Fla., Warrant from U.S. Department of Corrections.
• John Michael Porter, 33, Jackson, Warrant from Spalding County.
• Ariana Elizabeth Rowe, 26, Fayetteville, Failure to appear.
• Zarienando Deonta Tyson, 40, Flovilla, Battery - family violence (1st offense), misdemeanor.
