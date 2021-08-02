The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 26-Aug. 2, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Israel Avila-Celis, 33, Fort Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Steve Brown, 60, Jackson, probation violation.
• Shane Elliott Campbell, 17, probation violation.
• Patrick Oliver Christie, 24, Winter Garden, Fla., expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Andra Marie Gore, 31, Macon, warrant from Peach County.
• Cameron Jewell Harvey, 31, Macon, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Amien Edwin Hicks, 41, Stone Mountain, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle; reckless driving.
• George Wayne Hill, 49, Lenox, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to obey traffic control device.
• Nigel Augustus James, 26, Snellville, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• John Terrell Johnson, 34, Jackson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher John Jones, 32, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
• Tony Lynn Kendrick, 52, Thomaston, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Tosha Danielle Kidd, 31, Monticello, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Justin David Maddox, 43, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Bobby Leon Parrish, 31, Gray, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Derrick Alton Penn, 28, Jackson, violate family violence order.
• Danny Levi Richardson, 23, Covington, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Lauriano Romero-Sandoval, 31, homeless, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Anthony Sposato, 29, Bahamas, NC, warrant from North Carolina.
• Tracey Rena Stegall, 58, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; probation violation.
• Malcom Jamahrl Thomason, 31, Stone Mountain, adult restraint law seatbelt (18 years and older); driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Virgus Damone Walker, 28, Jackson, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Jody Elton Williams, 51, Flovilla, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Quincy Lize Colliers, 39, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Aimee Lashara Woodard, 41, Jackson, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
