The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 17-24, 2020:
• Sommer Nicole Andrews, 31, Ellenwood, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (refusal); failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Douglas Dionne Barlow, 35, Alto, probation violation.
• John Michael Barton, 50, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine; theft by taking - felony.
• Benjamin Lakay Bryant, 59, Conyers, cargo theft - value less than $1,500; cargo theft - value more than $1,500; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Charolette Ciara Chambers, 29, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - methamphetamine.
• Garrick Lanier Cooper, 45, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Baby Delgado, 23, Kissimmee, Fla., brake lights and turn signals required; driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class).
• Dorothy Ruth Dexter, 45, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of drug related object.
• Kimberly Marie Dye, 31, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense); expired vehicle tag or decal; hit and run; improper backing; no insurance.
• Daniel Joseph Eddy, 66, Flovilla, aggravated cruelty to animals; receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
• Daniel David Gallman, 58, Jackson, maintaining a disorderly house.
• Corey Sentez James, 36, Jackson, cruelty to children - 2nd degree (felony) (2 counts); failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; motorcycle equipment not used property; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; reckless conduct (misdemeanor) (2 counts).
• Leigh Ann Jenkins, 53, Macon, probation violation.
• Joseph Daniel Kelly, 45, Monroe, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nicholas Orlando Lattimore, 42, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Qui Long Ly, 44, Alpharetta, performing body art without valid permit; reckless conduct.
• Shaun Christopher Martin, 42, Thomasville, adult restraint law seat belt; DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; improper stopping; violation of window tint law.
• Sharodney Quenterius Miller, 27, Jenkinsburg, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Tony Jermaine Neely, 36, Perry, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jeremiah Immanuel Rosell, 21, Locust Grove, distracted driver; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper passing in a no passing zone; reckless driving; speeding 55 mph (20-25 mph over).
• Cody Scott Seidenfaden, 25, Griffin, burglary 1st degree (felony); burglary 2nd degree (felony).
• Fernandez Decoby Sims, 34, Jackson, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first; reckless conduct; reckless driving.
• Timmy McDaniel Stephens, 57, Crawford, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Myles Patrick Tinsley, 25, Riverdale, driving while license suspended or revoked; speeding 45 mph (1-19 mph over), 62 mph in 45 mph zone.
• Clifford Willis, 71, Jackson; theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• David Allen Yates, 53, warrant from Lamar County.
• Jonathan Dustin Cox, 35, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding (60/45).
• Jordan Eric Hart, 33, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Rashod Donta Milner, 28, Macon, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended tag; no insurance; open container in vehicle; speeding (70 in 45 mph zone).
• Paul Michael Petty, 43, Barnesville, failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Antwonette Michelle Rayford, 28, Griffin, probation violation.
• Levi Jeffery Story, 19, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Devin Ryan Thomas, 26, Warner Robins, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
