The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook January 21, 2020.
· Eric Lamar Akins, 46: Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor; Aggravated Stalking (2 counts); Battery (Famiuly Violence).
· Christopher Edward Cheney, 38: Possession of methamphetamine.
· Hirone Betrand Cleveland, 57: Disorderly Conduct.
· Megan Ashley Delee, 34: Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana, less than one ounce.
· Rocky Eugene Delee, 29: Aggravated Assault against Law Enforcement Officer when Engaged on Official Duty; Crossing State/County Lines with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs, Without Consent; Driving while License Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor; Failure to Stop for a Stop Sign; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – Felony; Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana – Less than one ounce; Reckless Driving; Speeding 25 MPH over limit.
· Ashley Renae Enrique, 24: Housed for Jasper County.
· Richard Russell Eyler, 35: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
· Dallas Reynolds Fountain Jr., 46: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of a Drug Related Object.
· Courtney Rhedrick Gant, 32: DUI – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Open Container in Vehicle.
· McKenzie LaCory Grier, 40: 10-99 Monroe County; Three Counts of Abandonment of Dependent Child –Misdemeanor.
· Garrett Michael Haston, 34: Here for Court
· Nina Marie Heddleson, 38: Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Ander Jack Jenkins, 23: Two Counts of Battery-Family Violence (1st Offense) MI Misdemeanor; Cruelty to Children – 1st Degree; Terroristic Threats and Acts – Felony.
· Billy Bruce Johnson, 34: Adult Restraint Law Seat Belt – 18 years and older; Failure to Drive within Single Lane; Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer – Felony; Too Fast for Conditions; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Kendra Lynn Jones, 24: Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Nicole Elizabeth Kraus, 36: Housed for Jasper County.
· Elizabeth Maggie McDonald, 51: Parole Violation.
· Michael Hunter Nunery, 22: Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Antonio Lavar Robinson, 40: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Rodney Ferrondo Robinson, 57: Driving while License Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor; Speeding (87/70).
· Brittany Shea Sizemore, 23: Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Lazaro Tello-Nieto, 48: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Jennifer Kenea Thomason, 36: Housed for Jasper County.
· Matthew Jacob Tornai, 33: Failure to Drive within a Single Lane; Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, 2 counts; TraFFICKING IN Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine, 2 counts.
· Daryl Franklin Walker, 35: Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects. Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance –Methamphetamine.
· Kevin Lance Watson Jr., 27: Driving while Tag is Suspended, 1st Offense; Failure to Obey Stop Sign.
· Clifford Wallis, 71: Disorderly Conduct; Criminal Tresspass; Public Indency, 1st or 2nd Offense - Misdemeanor.
· Cruz Zita-Perez, 32: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Direacshon Shivers, 36: DUI, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
· Marquirius Deonte McClendon, 25: Violation of Family Violence Order.
· Alex Justin Stripling, 30: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Kristopher Mikel Voyles, 30: Housed for U.S. Marshall
