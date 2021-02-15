The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Feb. 8-15, 2021:
• Brandon Lamont Batiste, 33, Chicopee, Mass.; housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ja'Quavius Ke'Sean Bland, 18, Jackson, driving without a a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Wilson Eugene Boozer Jr., 37, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Christian Canzeri Brown, 29, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); warrant from Barnesville Police Department.
• Dedra Kristen Brown, 23, Griffin, probation violation.
• Sherry Denise Bryant, 48, Griffin, possession marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Fred Lee Childs Jr., 45. Jackson, warrant from Henry County.
• Armard Jerome Davis, 41, Fort Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Eddie Shelton Dunn, 40, Martin, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Macey Martine Durant, 53, Hiram, theft by shoplifting - felony.
• Juan Hawkins, 37, Atlanta, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Keviyon Breanna Hester, 31, Griffin, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Shamena Christine Hilts, 35, Jackson, driving with no license on person; open container in vehicle.
• Fabian Cruz Johnson, 32, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• David Earl Jones, 38, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Vonteze Morrell Lee, 29, Atlanta, failure to maintain lane; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Joel Wayne Maddox, 32, Jackson, theft by taking.
• Carnod Narico Moore, 19, Flovilla, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Gregory McKinley Mulligan, 29, Winterville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Derrick Murphy, 28, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tommie Lee Nelson, 38, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Luis Alfredo Partzul, 33, Atlanta, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); tires; too fast for conditions.
• Angela Lynn Pruitt, 37, Jackson, unlawful dumping.
• Felix Quintana, 62, Valdosta, following too closely; homicide by vehicle 2nd degree - misdemeanor (2 counts).
• Jason Rene St. Peter, 41, Macon, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of drugs; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Leslie Ann Stephens, 34, Eatonton, possession and use of drug related objects.
• Lathadires Shamond Stewart, 38, Flovilla, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Faron Lee Stewart Jr., 24, Atlanta, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Albert Leeavante Tatum, 28, Douglasville, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Fabian John Terry, 46, Manchester, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Santerrio Zaccheus Thomas, 23, Atlanta, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Charles Robert Ward, 39, Elijay, arson - 1st degree; criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; criminal trespass.
• Madison Lee Webb, 20, homeless, warrant from Henry County.
• Manuel Jermain White, 24, Atlanta, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Jahrius Isaiah-Justus Whitehead, 28, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Matthew Holland Whittelsey, 32, Jenkinsburg, disorderly conduct.
• Mary Nantell Williams, 46, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired vehicle tag or decal.
