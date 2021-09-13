The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 30-Sept. 13, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
Queen-Teyarie Unique Ashanti♦ , 58, Lithia Springs, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor; simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer.
♦ Timothy Lamar Fears♦ , 55, Flovilla, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding 55 mph (1-19 miles over).
♦ Leon Johnson♦ , 41, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); reckless conduct.
♦ Dara Donelle King♦ , 62, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault (family violence), battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Michael William Marling♦ , 39, Jackson, failure to appear.
♦ Charles William Pressley♦ , 43, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Michael Alonzo Rufus♦ , 45, Rembert, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Tiffany Renne Sauls♦ , 27, Jeffersonville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Brandon Shontavius Taylor♦ , 27, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle; too fast for conditions.
♦ Tony Bruce Thomason♦ , 46, Lavonia, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Robby Fulton Whitehead♦ , 40, Forsyth, failure to appear.
♦ Lionelisse Acevedo-Rodriguez♦ , 32, Bethlehem, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Keontae X-Zavier Berry♦ , 21, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Rickey Brandon Conaway♦ , 40, Hampton, burglary — 1st degree (felony); criminal damage to property.
♦ Angel Brook Delong♦ , 20, Juliette, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; seatbelt violation — adult.
♦ Armondo Reyes Hernandez♦ , 17, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Colby Trenton Hoek♦ , 22, Jackson, simple assault — family violence.
♦ Marcale Travon Johnson♦ , 21, Hampton, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); speeding (77 in 55).
♦ Brandon Richard Lind♦ , 33, Monticello, warrant from Greensboro Police Department.
♦ Gregory Allen Moore III♦ , 22, Fairburn, distracted driver; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Seth Alexander Nelms, 20, Locust Grove, warrant from Clayton County.♦
♦ Jimmy Lee Vaughn III♦ , 27, Flovilla, possess or control any material depicting minor in sexually explicit conduct (felony).
♦ Jason Brent Woods♦ , 40, Jackson, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforce officer; simple battery — family violence; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
Aleasha Fae Collins, 28, Jackson, failure to appear.♦
♦ Jesse Monroe Cunningham♦ , 23, Jenkinsburg, warrant from Henry County.
♦ Mayosie Jairetha Davis♦ , 29, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
♦ Robert Levert Gardner♦ , 53, Grovetown, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Edward Quintez Harris♦ , 40, Macon, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
♦ Theodore Cole Harris♦ , 20, Griffin, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Kemur Tequan Harvey♦ , 21, Lithonia, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding.
♦ Alan Dean Hatton♦ , 33, Greensboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Emmitt Hunt♦ , 60, Albany, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Leon Johnson♦ , 41, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); reckless driving.
♦ Dennis Blake Lane III♦ , 32, Forsyth, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.
♦ Daniel Richard Lloyd♦ , 35, Columbus, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ James Darryl Maxwell♦ , 54, Marietta, theft by shoplifting — felony.
♦ Shabria Naqaha Mumphery♦ , 28, Cordele, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); violation of window tint law.
♦ Mikel Andrew Parish♦ , 32, Williamson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ David Alan Riddle♦ , 35, Locust Grove, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II substance.
♦ Stephen Bernard Robbins♦ , 39, Jackson, battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Garrett Demaun Sheppard♦ , 31, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
♦ Cordell Rayshon Smith♦ , 22, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to stop for stop sign.
♦ Jimmy Keith Smith♦ , 50, Jackson, failure to yield when turning left; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Leqavius Jamal Smith♦ , 24, Jackson, failure to appear; warrant from Terrell County.
♦ Jason Michael Toomey♦ , 42, Locust Grove, aggravated assault.
♦ Jaylen Devonte White♦ , 17, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); leaving the scene of an accident.
♦ Robby Fulton Whitehead♦ , 40, Forsyth, failure to appear.
♦ Copeland Allen Williford♦ , 21, Jasper, housed for Jasper County.
♦ Timothy Lamar Fears♦ , 55, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding 55 mph (1-19 miles over).
♦ Darrell Dwane Freeman♦ , 33, Augusta, hold for South Carolina.
♦ Kenton Leon Kinard♦ , 76, Monticello, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
♦ Dara Donelle King♦ , 62, Jenkinsburg, aggravated assault (family violence); battery — family violence (1st offense) — misdemeanor.
♦ Keyanna Tanasha Morgan♦ , 21, Jackson, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Kenneth Ryan Owens♦ , 47, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle; too fast for conditions.
♦ Joseph Samuel Roberts♦ , 51, Flovilla, discharging firearm in city (ticket).
♦ Kevin Andrew Thompson♦ , 44, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; open container in vehicle.
♦ Carlton James Trammell, 40, Monticello, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
