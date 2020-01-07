Butts County Jail.jpg

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Jan. 6, 2020:

· Johnny Walter Arnold, 53, Failure to appear – Misdemeanor.

· Caleb Isaiah Cannady, 19, Bail Jumping – Misdemeanor; Failure to appear – Misdemeanor.

· Ricardo Cannady, Sr., 51, Failure to appear – Misdemeanor.

· Adrian Jacquan Clark, 34, Battery; 2 counts Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree.

· Braylen Drake Coursey, 17, Cruelty to Children, 1st Degree; Driving without a Valid License –Misdemeanor; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a police Officer –Felony; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – Misdemeanor; Possession of a Firearm or Knife during Commission of or Attempt to Commit a crime (2 counts), Reckless Driving; Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, — Felony, 2 counts.

· David Watson Creamer, 63, Hold for U.S. Marshall

· Carlee Nacole Derreberry, 18, Aggravated Sexual Battery when a person is a party to a Crime (rape).

· Anthony William Duke, 35, Marijuana, less than 1 ounce; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.

· Steven Guy Duke, 35, Marijuana, less than 1 ounce; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.

· Samuel Echevarria, 31, Public Drunkenness; Simple battery against Police Officer/ Dog, Corrections, or Detention Officer; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers by Use of Threats or Violence.

· Ronnie Luis Fritts, 51, Failure to appear for Fingerprintable charges – Misdemeanor.

· Crystal Dawn Gardiner, 33, Willful Obstruction of law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.

· Donnie Lawrence Gay, 46, Battery – Family Violence (1st Offence) – Misdemeanor.

· Meredith Lee Golloway, 39, Hold/Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

· Ferronta DeJuan Grier, 41, Criminal Trespass.

· Damon Aaron Hartshorn, 24, Rape; Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy.

· Anthony Bernard Holloway, 27, Housed for U.S. Marshal.

· Amos Hubbard, Jr., 52, Housed for U.S. Marshal.

· Todd Rashuan Ivory, 34, Housed for U.S. Marshal.

· Kameron Tyrone Jones, 17, Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance.

· Tracy Y. Mays, 53, Driving with Defective or No Headlights; Driving without a Valid License – Misdemeanor.

· William Thomas Myles, 31, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.

· Alexander Sha’Keem Patrick, 17, Driving without a Valid License — Misdemeanor.

· Taquan Deaunta Smith, 31, Housed for U.S. Marshal.

· Jason William Stanyer, 43, Simple Battery – Family Violence

· Charles Daniel Stewart, 40, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

· Paul Nicholas Stewart, 34, Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving a Controlled Substance.

· Felecia Joyce Ward, 49, Commercial Solicitation; Criminal Trespass; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.

· Carey Beth Zeagler, 50, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.

· Caleb Chaz Goddin, 18, Statutory Rape – Misdemeanor. (When Victim is 14, but less than 16, and Offender is 18 or younger.

· Daniel Bluie Maddox, 46, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Failure to Drive within Single Lange; Violation of Conditions on Limited Driving Permit.

· Ladarius Rashard Phillips, 28, Adult Restraint Law (Seat Belt) ; Child Restraint Law: Child Seat and Safety Belt (2 Counts); Driving while License Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor.

