The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Jan. 6, 2020:
· Johnny Walter Arnold, 53, Failure to appear – Misdemeanor.
· Caleb Isaiah Cannady, 19, Bail Jumping – Misdemeanor; Failure to appear – Misdemeanor.
· Ricardo Cannady, Sr., 51, Failure to appear – Misdemeanor.
· Adrian Jacquan Clark, 34, Battery; 2 counts Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree.
· Braylen Drake Coursey, 17, Cruelty to Children, 1st Degree; Driving without a Valid License –Misdemeanor; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a police Officer –Felony; Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – Misdemeanor; Possession of a Firearm or Knife during Commission of or Attempt to Commit a crime (2 counts), Reckless Driving; Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, — Felony, 2 counts.
· David Watson Creamer, 63, Hold for U.S. Marshall
· Carlee Nacole Derreberry, 18, Aggravated Sexual Battery when a person is a party to a Crime (rape).
· Anthony William Duke, 35, Marijuana, less than 1 ounce; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Steven Guy Duke, 35, Marijuana, less than 1 ounce; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Samuel Echevarria, 31, Public Drunkenness; Simple battery against Police Officer/ Dog, Corrections, or Detention Officer; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers by Use of Threats or Violence.
· Ronnie Luis Fritts, 51, Failure to appear for Fingerprintable charges – Misdemeanor.
· Crystal Dawn Gardiner, 33, Willful Obstruction of law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Donnie Lawrence Gay, 46, Battery – Family Violence (1st Offence) – Misdemeanor.
· Meredith Lee Golloway, 39, Hold/Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
· Ferronta DeJuan Grier, 41, Criminal Trespass.
· Damon Aaron Hartshorn, 24, Rape; Sodomy; Aggravated Sodomy.
· Anthony Bernard Holloway, 27, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Amos Hubbard, Jr., 52, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Todd Rashuan Ivory, 34, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Kameron Tyrone Jones, 17, Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance.
· Tracy Y. Mays, 53, Driving with Defective or No Headlights; Driving without a Valid License – Misdemeanor.
· William Thomas Myles, 31, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Alexander Sha’Keem Patrick, 17, Driving without a Valid License — Misdemeanor.
· Taquan Deaunta Smith, 31, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Jason William Stanyer, 43, Simple Battery – Family Violence
· Charles Daniel Stewart, 40, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.
· Paul Nicholas Stewart, 34, Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving a Controlled Substance.
· Felecia Joyce Ward, 49, Commercial Solicitation; Criminal Trespass; Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Carey Beth Zeagler, 50, Probation Violation for Fingerprintable Charge.
· Caleb Chaz Goddin, 18, Statutory Rape – Misdemeanor. (When Victim is 14, but less than 16, and Offender is 18 or younger.
· Daniel Bluie Maddox, 46, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol; Failure to Drive within Single Lange; Violation of Conditions on Limited Driving Permit.
· Ladarius Rashard Phillips, 28, Adult Restraint Law (Seat Belt) ; Child Restraint Law: Child Seat and Safety Belt (2 Counts); Driving while License Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor.