The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 6-13, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Jose Augilar-Madriz, 42, Fort Valley, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Joshua Harris Almand, 38, McDonough, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Travis Leroy Ball, 55, Barnesville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brianna Nicole Black, 21, Forsyth, failure to appear.
• James Edward Campbell Jr., 51, Flovilla, probation violation.
• Charlotte Ciara Chambers, 30, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Chad Demarco Cummings, 38, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sean Miguel Drake, 43, Loganville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cortez Larron Floyd, 21, Flovilla, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Michael Jamal Ford, 30, LaGrange, warrants from Henry County and Troup County.
• Kailin Anna Foulke, 29, Barnesville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Armando Gallardo-Navarrete, 40, Gaston, SC, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Chastity Cathleen Hanes, 21, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Rodney Tobias Ingram, 25, Jackson, parole violation.
• Thaddeum Oneal James, 24, Guyton, false statements or writings; false swearing.
• Timothy Hayden Knight, 34, Covington, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Cameron Christopher Leavitt, 26, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts); receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine; unlawful for person employed/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activities through the commission of a crime; unlawful for person to acquire/maintain criminal street gang activity/proceeds derived therefrom any interest in or control of any real or personal property of any nature, including money; unlawful to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn/maintain membershi/increase status in criminal street gang.
• Lester Clark Lewis, 23, Griffin, warrant from Clayton County.
• Tyler Joseph Maresca, 24, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; improper tag display.
• Sam Lee McKinney, 33, Jackson, warrant from Spalding County.
• Daebreon Jyquae Mims, 20, Macon, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Ronnie Glenn Moore, 59, Griffin, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmissible/reflectance of windows; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Robert Ernest Orr, 47, Flovilla, maintaining a disorderly house; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (2 counts).
• Shakeria Lamarkeyshia Price, 31, Jackson, probation violation.
• Calvin Montel Ralls, 29, Forsyth, DUI - alcohol/controlled substance present in blood/urine; failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; improper backing; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of tools for commission of crime; reckless driving.
• Ricarlo Demond Ross, 37, Flowery Branch, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jack H. Sparks, 45, Covington, driving with suspended or revoked license (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane.
• Terrico Bernard Wade, 30, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• William Anthony Whitlock, 21, McDonough, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• James Thomas Williams, 23, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass - family violence.
• Irvin G. Zavala, 27, Monticello, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Lamar Wilson, 29, Union City, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to obey traffic control device.
