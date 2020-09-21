The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 14-21, 2020:
• Ryan Ellis Alexander, 47, Jackson, probation violation.
• Jose Valentine Alvarado-Mendieta, 28, Yakima, Wash., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - felony; speeding 130/70; willful obstruction of a law enforcement officers.
• Joseph Ballard, 46, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Carlos Chaz Brown, 31, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Melvin Chavez Cason, 31, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Roderick William Chester, 33, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Calvin Bernard Collins, 47, Gray, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jorge Alberto Cruzdelcio, 20, Chamblee, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Johnny Trent Gerbert, 46, McDonough, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant, drugs without consent; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (2 counts).
• Donald Chip Greene, 46, Reynolds, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; open container in vehicle.
• David Gene Groover, 39, Jackson, probation violation.
• Jerry Preston Hartley, 46, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Andrew Martin Holiday, 48, Kathleen, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lafaybeyon Antramon Lamar Jr., 38, Locust Grove, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense); failure to drive within single lane.
• Larry C. Mackey, 52, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Barry Michael McLaughlin, 64, Tybee Island, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; tampering with evidence (misdemeanor).
• Darnell Harold Miller, 21, Savannah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Derrick Darnell Morgan, 41, McDonough, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense); failure to drive within a single lane.
• Juan Andres Posada-Lugo, 36, San Antonio, Texas; housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Amanda Leann Pressley, 28, Jackson, forgery - 4th degree.
• Tony Garrett Rogers, 38, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Jason Dalton Sanders, 19, Jackson, defective equipment; failure to drive within single lane; furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Shelly Letitia Sellers, 55, Stockbridge, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance (methamphetamine); tampering with evidence - misdemeanor.
Mechell Ehrmentraut Shaver, 45, Crawford, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Raytron Omar Troy, 30, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gary Wayne Walton, 56, Decatur, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tabario Montae Williams, 34, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Raymon Eugene Willis, 34, Riverdale, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Victor Antonio Caldwell, 59, East Point, warrant from East Point.
• Ed William Poellnitz, 55, Lithonia, driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Tamara Michelle Ward, 58, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol (2nd offense); failure to drive within single lane; hit and run.
