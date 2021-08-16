The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 2-9, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Veronica Cloe Brown, 24, Fayetteville, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
• Jesse Lamaris Cantrell, 44, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Shane Edward-Massey Cavender, 49, Fayetteville, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Sharie Shonta Clark, 33, McDonough, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent; violation of oath by public officer.
• Austin Taylor Coleman, 23, Monticello, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Bobby Remarr Dobbs, 47, Jackson, cruelty to children 3rd degree; simple assault; simple battery - family violence; terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Kenisha Tyra Douglas, 26, McDonough, aggravated assault; cruelty to children 3rd degree.
• Kimberly Marie Dye, 32, Griffin, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); cruelty to children 1st degree; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; failure to obey stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; reckless driving.
• Eric Maurice Fair, 39, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandy Renee Florence, 43, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Kenneth Maynard Frady, 56, Barnesville, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Andrew Chase Goolsby, 24, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); windshield and windshield wipers.
• Mario Antonio Jackson, 39, Jacksonville, Fla., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sekeithia Kenyette Johnson, 22, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Carrie Elizabeth Kasper, 30, Nicholson, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Cameron Rico Lagon, 33, College Park, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding (62/45).
• Jonathan James Moore, 29, Covington, probation violation.
• Jill Denise Morris, 59, Flovilla, cruelty to children 3rd degree; battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Emily Alexis Norred, 22, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Ashley Kay Sartain, 24, La Vergne, Tenn., failure to appear.
• Robert Nathaniel Simmons, 38, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Simon Peter Smith, 28, Jackson, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; theft by taking - felony.
• Tony Lanier Stodghill, 60, Jackson, probation violation.
• Jane Edna Ward, 56, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Brandon Wayne Ware, probation violation.
• Thomas Eugene Wells, 37, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Kiko Mikeal Cummings, 41, Forest Park, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding (59/45).
• Jason Ray Frisbie, 30, Jackson, criminal damage to property in the second degree; duty upon striking fixture; failure to drive within single lane; failure to provide assistance, report accident.
• Michael David Levan, 51, Jackson, warrant from Rockdale County.
• Cody Ryan Russell, 27, Fayetteville, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor.
