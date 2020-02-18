The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook February 18, 2020:
· Ryan Chase Archer, 21: Driving while license suspended or revoked — Misdemeanor; Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer – Felony; Purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I narcotics; Reckless driving, Theft by taking – Felony; Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – Misdemeanor.
· Michael Glenn Beckham, 36: Probation violation.
· Wanda Yvette Colon, 27: Held for U.S. Marshal
· Michael Joseph Costello, 42: Probation Violation.
· Misheel Eveling Cruz-Sanchez, 28: Housed for U.S. Marshall
· Robert Christopher Davis, 45: Probation violation.
· Larry Lee Durden, 41: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine.
· Timothy Lamar Fears, 53: Probation Violation.
· Kelvin Deon Fitzpatrick, 44: Wanted in DeKalb, Cobb and Alabama; Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
· Albruce Simbel Green Sr., 40: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Travis Dakota Hoard, 23: Sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance; Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – Misdemeanor.
· Stephanie Rhiannon Keldie, 37: Sale of methamphetamine.
· Stacy Ann Knight, 42: Abandonment of dependent child – Misdemeanor.
· Chase Randall Lovell, 27: Criminal attempt to commit a felony; Criminal damage to property – 2nd degree; Theft by shoplifting – misdemeanor.
· Lemuel Emanuel Mason, 27: Probation violation.
· Tommy James McDowell Jr., 55: DUI – driving under the influence of alcohol; Speeding 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.
· Gregory DeMar Miller, 66: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana; Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
· Mitchell Craig Miller, 29: Possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine.
· Alicia Marie Pike, 33: Probation violation.
· Earl James Reid, 46: Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor.
· Joseph Ralph Schank, 49: Impersonating a public employee or officer.
· Calvin Leslie Sherwood, 27: Probation violation, sale of methamphetamine.
· William Carmichael Smith, 53: Housed for U.S. Marshall
· Reyquez Miyun Stewart, 17: Possession and carrying concealed weapon without license – 1st offense – misdemeanor; Possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; Possession of Marijuana, less than 1 oz.; Possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age – 1st offense.
· Dixie Michelle Tatum, 42: Failure to appear – misdemeanor; Probation violation.
· Rhonda Sue Willis, 47: Probation violation.
· Lindsey Michelle Fortner, 25: Distracted driver; DUI- driving under the influence of alcohol.
· Brandon Denzel Graves, 26: Probation violation.
· Francine Angelika Harbin, 21: Simple battery; Family violence.
· Sandra Kay McDonald, 41: Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a drug related object.
· Jim Douglas Morell, 54: Criminal Trespass.
· Joni Lynn Moring, 58: Criminal Trespass.
· Agarion Orondea Felik Watson, 17: 10-99 in Jasper County.
