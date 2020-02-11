The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Feb. 10, 2020.
· Nicholas Tyler Austin, 26: Failure to drive within single lane; Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer – Felony; Reckless driving; Speeding 102 in 70 mph zone.
· Frank Baza, 32: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Garrett Berrull Bell, 25: Affray.
· Robert Lee Coleman, 27: Possession of marijuana, less than 1 ounce; Receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; Speeding 89 mph in 70 mph zone.
· Matthew Gordon Cook, 28: Affray; Terroristic threats.
· Steven Guy Duke, 36: Probation violation.
· Carissa Franchista Fears, 33: Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense) – Misdemeanor.
· Andrey Latorry Flanigan, 46: Hold for U.S. Marshal.
· Emilio Jaronne Flentall, 30: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Kenneth Maynard Frady, 55: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of a drug related object.
· Tommy Joe Goodrum, 42: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana; Sale of Cocaine 3 counts.
· Kenneth James Green, 51: Probation violation.
· Dorian Elizabeth Grooms, 27: Off Bond.
· Sharon Denise Hardy, 48: Probation violation.
· Jeffrey Maurice Head, 42: Failure to appear for fingerprintable charge – Misdemeanor; Probation violation.
· Carlos Herrera Paz, 50: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Kassy Paulette Holcomb, 35: Possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
· Arman Alexander Johnson, 27: Criminal Damage to property – 2nd degree; Criminal trespass.
· Carey Darnell Johnson, 56: Probation violation.
· Angela Marie Kent, 52: Probation violation.
· Amy Laura Leonard, 50: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Chase Randall Lovell, 27: Criminal Damage to property 2nd degree; Entering auto.
· Alton Wade Lyon, 28: Probation violation.
· Gerald Truett Miller, 25: DUI – Driving under the influence of alcohol; Failure to drive within a single lane; Failure to stop for stop sign; Fleeing or attempting to Elude a police officer – Misdemeanor; Lighted headlights required at certain times. Turning position signals required.
· Rodney LaQuincey Morris, Sr., 44: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Willie Montez Price, 35: Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense) – Misdemeanor; Terroristic threats and acts – Felony.
· Blake Thomas Selph, 31: Failure to drive within single lane; Fleeing or Attempting to elude a police officer – Misdemeanor; Improper or erratic lane change; Reckless driving; Speeding, 100 mph in 70 mph zone.
· Arthur Clifford Sheppard, 55: Probation violation.
· Freddie Slaughter Jr., 40: Housed for U.S. Marshall.
· Michael Jennings Steel, 30: Warrant, Clay County, Tenn.
· Atravion Oronde Strickland, 20: Warrant, Jasper County, SC.
· Mike Harold Vernon, 58: Possession and Use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
· Charles Casey Washington, 41: Terroristic threats and acts – Felony.
· Jeremy John Wells, 48: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer – Felony; Reckless driving; Seatbelt violation – adult; Theft by receiving stolen property – Felony; Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers – Misdemeanor.
· Robbie Lewis Williams, 44: Failure to appear.
· Randall Scott Wimpey, 38: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· William Dowell Crumbley, 44: 10-99 out of Pike County.
· Will Thomas Green, 80: Failure to yield right of way; Homicide by vehicle in the 2nd degree – Misdemeanor.
· Perez Traymon Haynes, 25: Driving without a valid License – Misdemeanor; Speeding.
· Antavius La Frankious Head, 29: Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; Interference with government property; Littering; Open container in vehicle; Speeding (87 mph in 70 mph zone; Theft by taking; Willful obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
· Carlos Herrera Paz, 50: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Chester Dwight Jackson, 30: Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor. Speeding – Too Fast for conditions.
· Shaun Andre Lawrence, 44: DUI Driving Under the influence of alcohol; Failure to drive within a single lane.
· Luke Hill Leverett, 22: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana.
· James Monroe, 52: Driving while license suspended or revoked – Misdemeanor. Expired vehicle tag or decal.
· Heather Leigh Pike, 48: Disorderly conduct; County ordinance.
· Eddie LeRoy Parks, 39: Disorderly Conduct.
· Donterrious Keyyon Ward, 30: Battery – Family Violence (1st Offense) Misdemeanor.
· Ronnie Lee Stanford, 47: Possession of a Schedule II controlled Substance – Methamphetamine; Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Ativan.
· Tyrone Edward Strange, 44: Housed for Hart County.
· Edward Vance Tallon II, 50: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· James Michael Thomas, 44: Probation Violation.
· Jaquavious Tyquon Turner, 20: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Kevin Vaughn Wayt, 36: Probation Violation.
· Meaco Deonta Webb, 38: Housed for U.S. Marshal.
· Antwan Elias Williams, 20: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.
· Jackie M. Wood, 67: Purchase Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.
· Tracy Keith Adams, 51: Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance.
· James Howard Boyett, Jr., 57: Driving while Licensed Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor.
· David Lee Cunningham, 49: 10-99 out of Columbia, South Carolina.
· Walter Dewayne Hudgins, 58: DUI –Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Failure to Drive within Single Lane.
· Melissa Ann Landrum, 57: Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance.
· Ronald David Peek, 39: Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
· Luis David Sosa-Pedraza, 19: Driving while License Suspended or Revoked – Misdemeanor; Speeding 86 mph in a 70 mph zone.
· Fraizer Ben Todd, 34: Disorderly Conduct County Ordinance.
