The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 11-18, 2021:
Constance Leigh Bell♦ , 19, Griffin, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.
♦ Jayson Luke Bradley♦ , 43, Griffin, violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Frankie Lynn Clack, 55, Jackson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violatio♦ n of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Henry Lewis Flowers♦ , 32, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Lawrence Oliver Glass♦ , 50, Griffin, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Charles Ivan Goff♦ , 52, Jackson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Javen Dishon Greer♦ , 36, Flovilla, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
♦ Kelvin Napolean Grier♦ , 39, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Samuel Heath Levert♦ , 36, Good Hope, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Michael Colton McDonald♦ , 28, Tifton, giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; unlawful to hinder or obstruct official.
♦ Sharodney Quenterius Miller♦ , 28, Jenkinsburg, probation violation.
♦ Rodney LaQuincey Morris, Sr.♦ , 45, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Ira Elbert New♦ , 56, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Donny Ray Pierce♦ , 52, Griffin, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Susan Joyce Pool♦ , 58, Jackson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Michael Fields Poore Jr.♦ , 34, Stockbridge, probation violation.
♦ Donald Lee Rose♦ , 55, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Rebecca Elaine Yell♦ , 41, Jackson, felony neglect of an elderly adult; felony murder (family violence); cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts); simple battery to an elderly adult.
♦ Steven Patrick Yell♦ , 40, Jackson, felony neglect of an elderly adult; felony murder (family violence); cruelty to children 3rd degree (2 counts).
♦ Sarah Jean Zimmer♦ , 42, Williamson, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substance; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Jan. 18-25, 2021:
Trevor Joel Bilbo♦ , 22, Blairsville, driving with suspended or revoked license; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless driving; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ William Calhoun♦ , 57, Americus, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
♦ Anniqua Jaleesia Foster♦ , 22, Griffin, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs; following too closely; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (percoset); tires requirements; too fast for conditions.
♦ Lauren Naomi Grotto♦ , 24, Jackson, drugs not in original container — misdemeanor; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
♦ Travis Dakota Hoard♦ , 24, Griffin, battery — family violence (1st offense) misdemeanor; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; probation violation.
♦ Dustin Wayne Huggins♦ , 35, Zebulon, possession and use of drug related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Quantavious Keshun Hurt♦ , 22, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals Service.
♦ Terence Rhett Jacobsen♦ , 33, Ocoee, Fla., probation violation.
♦ Jonathan Wayne Norman♦ , 42, Jackson, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; obedience to signal indicating approach of train.
♦ Jerico Vernard Perdue♦ , 29, Atlanta, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless conduct; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor.
♦ Susan Joyce Poole♦ , 58, Jackson, use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
♦ Tasha Lee Quinn♦ , 39, Acworth, failure to appear — felony.
♦ Fabian Dequashawn Raynor♦ , 26, Tampa, Fla., purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
♦ Harold Dewayne Reynolds♦ , 34, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Deangelo Tavares Robinson♦ , 28, Warner Robins, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty; cruelty to children 2nd degree (felony); driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; failure to obey traffic control device; reckless driving; speeding (85 in a 70 mph zone); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Christopher Brian Rodgers♦ , 37, Forsyth, failure to appear.
♦ Barry Jerome Saddler♦ , 54, LaGrange, warrant from Troup County.
♦ Brittany Dawn Shivers♦ , 29, Griffin, possession and use of drug related objects; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
♦ Stan Joseph Weaver♦ , 60, Jackson, hold for FBI.
♦ Charles Zachary Williams, 27, Morrow, failure to drive within single lane; failure to obey stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; probation violation; reckless driving; speeding.
