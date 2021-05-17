The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 10-17, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Yeni Eriselda Acosta, 45, Norcross, driving without license (unlicensed/wrong class); speeding 35 mph (63 in a 45).
• Christopher Dryke Bartlett, 22, Jackson, probation violation.
• Adam Joel Bence. 38, McDonough, probation violation.
• Jaquavious Kendrell Bloodser, 21, Forsyth, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; speeding 45 mph (61 in 45).
• Andrew Alvin Brown Jr., 31, McRae, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless driving.
• Noah Steven Coker, 41, Lindale, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Peggy Bernice Cowart, 49, Watkinsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jimmie Lee Davis, 23, Hinesville, probation violation.
• Malcody Dinges, 41, Phoenix, Ariz., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Denzel Graves, 27, Jackson, probation violation.
• Corey Demetrious Gresham, Comer, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Steven Lamar Hardin, 18, Flovilla, peeping tom.
• Jacquesha Breanna Holston, 23, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Matthew Jacob Kitchens, 24, Winder, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Leodan Lucas-Recinos, 33, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Fred Joseph Lundborg, 34, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael McKinney, 23, Atlanta, warrant from Richmond, Tex.
• James Edward Monogan, 39, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tykeela Tiannia Myrick, 17, Flovilla, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor; disorderly conduct.
• Matthew Orin Peroli, 32, Macon, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Terry Wayne Pless, 50, Eatonton, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Patrick Arsonita Shepard, 46, Jonesboro, warrant from Houston County.
• Joshua Devin Simon, 33, Palm Bay, Fla., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Lacey Breanna Smith, 29, Jackson, probation violation.
• Javious Vintrell Swain, 32, Jenkinsburg, failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotics form; windshield and windshield wipers.
• Shawn Michael Tyndall, 35, Temple, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Andreas Pierre Tyson, 29, Jackson, theft of lost/mislaid property - misdemeanor.
• Latoya Keshunda Watts, 35, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Sheridan Trevor Wingert, 24, Jenkinsburg, failure to appear; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; reckless driving.
• Medtro Vanando Dupree, 47, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Feniqua Rochelle Fallen, 30, Eden, NC, failure to appear.
• Jacobian Rashad Irby, 39, (GDCP) Jackson, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty (2 counts); unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs, gun, or dangerous weapon (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence (2 counts).
• Shanga Artae McNair, 41, Jacksonville, Fla.; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); expired registration revalidation decal; windshield and windshield wipers.
