The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of May 9 - 16, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Andrew Dylan Austin, 21, Edgewood Avenue, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Travis Leroy Ball, 55, Barnesville; house for USMS.
• Michaela Marrie Ballew, 22, Kirts Ridge Road, Jackson; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence.
• Chelsi Simone Battle, 31, Henderson Street, Jackson; probation violation.
• Ronald Anthony Bell, 58, Longleaf, Peachtree; contempt of court.
• Royrecus J. Cunningham, 40, Lexington; housed for USMS.
• Destiny Lashay Daniel, 20, Porterdale; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Jeffrey Ernest Dungan, 48, Jenkinsburg; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Gary Owen Farr III, 30, Granite Falls, N.C.; driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts.
• Charles Ivan Goff, 53, Macon Avenue, Jackson; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Amos Hubbard Jr., Winterville; house for USMS.
• Davion Jule Marque Johnson, 27, Savannah; driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Raven Mariah Jones, 28, Covington; failure to appear.
• Richard Lynn Jones III, 25, Jonesboro; disorderly conduct.
• Leila Gisselle Marin, 30, Macon; possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine.
• Shaun Christopher Martin, 44, Thomasville; probation violation.
• Antonio Jerome McClendon, 24, Hickory, N.C.; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance - two counts.
• Mencarya Shray McDaniel, Jonesboro; possession of marijuana with intent, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, no insurance.
• Christopher Andrew McKee, Bridgewater Drive, Jackson; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, speeding, violation of window tint law.
• Michael Edward Parker, 28, Griffin; theft by taking.
• Andrew James Parten, 32, Hartwell; housed for USMS.
• Leslie Rochonda Price, 45, George Tate Drive, Jackson; battery.
• Alexander Sundeman Sanchez, 37, Orlando, Fla.; housed for USMS.
• Tracey Rena Stegall, 59, Ga. Highway 42, Jackson; probation violation.
• Larry Thomas, 39, Macon; housed for USMS.
• Joe Vance Upton, 60, Flovilla; possession of a Schedule II controlled substances - two counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute - two counts, sale of methamphetamine.
• Eubia Undrae Walker, 29, Valdosta; housed for USMS.
• Jerry Eason Wilson Jr., 38, Lizella; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Otis Frank Wise, 35, Macon; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Adonis Fabin Zorrilla, 27, Raleigh, N.C.; housed for USMS.
• Lindomar J. Delarosa, 37, Snellville; 10-99 Homeland Security.
• Destiny Cronic Howell, 20, Jonesboro; speeding, purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Keyon Antione Jackson, 20, Locust Grove; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.
• Lorane Kerlie Jerome, 24, Marietta; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
• Dohnte Noah Reid, 21, Villa Rica; driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.