The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 13-20, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Cory Laverne Bayne, 24, Jonesboro, failure to appear.
• Landric Demon Brantley, 31, Macon, warrant from Bibb County.
• Brandy Nicole Brooks, 33, Anniston, Ala., probation violation.
• Christian Canzeri Brown, 31, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor (4 counts).
• Justin Tyler Cape, 32, Winterville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Stacey Lynn Collins, 44, Alto, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• John Anthony Criswell Jr., 37, Monticello, hit and run.
• Keilah Nicole Dickenson, 30, McDonough, probation violation.
• Marquis Deshon Franklin, 21, Jackson, forgery - 2nd degree (felony); possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tyshim Jamon Free, 21, Flovilla, possession and use of drug related objects (2 counts); possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Tyrone Bernard Lazarus Gaston, 24, McDonough, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; improper/erratic lane change; reckless driving.
• Nicholas Trayon Goolsby, 30, Covington, warrant from Fulton County.
• Jaydon Drake Johnson, 24, Newnan, disorderly conduct.
• Kevin Randall Kitchens, 32, Covington, probation violation.
• Jose Eduardo Lainez-Zamora, 20, Brookhaven, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Steven Machin, 27, Yaphank, NY, defective or no headlights; possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• David Lee Melvin, 49, Macon, failure to appear.
• John Wesley Mitchem, 31, Thomaston, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Rajan Kaushik Patel, 26, Dacula, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Roberto Paulino-Macedes, 40, Locust Grove, expired or no driver’s license; speeding 35 mph (56-99 miles over).
• Kenneth Scott Queen, 33, Spring City, Tenn., housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tyler Matthew Rodriguez, 23, Covington, felony possession of marijuana derivatives; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Leland James Sarrell III, 39, Mineral Bluff, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kamoni Cortez Shaw, 21, Woodstock, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Fernandez Decoby Sims, 35, Flovilla, aggravated assault (2 counts); criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Joshua Richard Stiwinter, 40, Commerce, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Heather Nicole Swallows, 47, Webster, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Gregory Darnell Thurman, 54, Jackson, warrants from Rockdale County and Porterdale Police.
• Jeremy Lee Wall, 28, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
