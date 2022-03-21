The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Mar. 14-21, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Randall Clark Atkinson, 26, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Warren Alexander Bailey, 27, Covington.
• Pavel Ivanovich Bazelyuk, 38, Tampa, Fla., failure to drive within single lane; possession marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.
• Javaris Quentez Bell, 32, Griffin, probation violation.
• Gregory Clinton Benton, 68, Milledgeville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Derrick Lee Boykins, 19, Locust Grove, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana or any controlled substance; speeding (75 in 55 mph).
• Chad Lawson Bresach, 39, Eatonton, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tray Michael Brooks, 36, Memphis, Tenn., purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Christopher Wayne Brown, 31, Griffin, acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration; knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements; open container in vehicle; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; reckless driving.
• Rickey Brandon Conaway, 40, Hampton, arson - 1st degree; burglary - 1st degree (felony); criminal damage to property - 2nd degree (2 counts).
• Jazmine Deshan Diamond, 27, Flovilla, disorderly conduct; simple battery.
• Michael Leon Dickens, 46, Griffin, failure to drive within single lane; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Brian Keith Fernandez, 33, Porterdale, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Bruce Lee Fisher, 36, Griffin, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• William Alfredo Flores, 33, Augusta, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Jonathan Carl Flowers, 32, Grantville, possession and use of drug related objects; unlawful for any person to purchase, possess, or have under his control any controlled substance.
• Travonne Demario George, 25, Macon, simple battery - family violence; theft by taking - felony.
• Kyle Thomas Hamilton, 35, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Jovon Montell Hollowell, 28, Jonesboro, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Matthew Ward Kay, 35, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brandon Daniel Louviere, 28, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Victor Javier Mendoza, 33, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Meshon Sharell Moore, 30, Griffin, failure to appear; bondsman off bond.
• Robert Brian Phillips, 51, Jackson, probation violation.
• Robert Leon Rose, 62, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine); theft by taking - felony.
• Tiffany Marie Sauls, 28, Jeffersonville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jonathon Jeremy Scarberry, 47, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; bondsman off bond.
• Artez Tiwone Smith, 19, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• James Patrick Toutges, 46, Picayune, Miss., possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Donna Taryn Marie Ussery, 30, Dublin, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Stephanie Whatley, 43, Jackson, failure to appear; bondsman off bond.
• Daniel McLaine Izzo, 30, Savannah, aggravated battery.
• Brent Tyler McCall, 31, Senoia, warrant from Barrow County.
• Anthony Corneal McDowell, 42, Jackson, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; lighted headlights required at certain times; open container in vehicle.
• Daria Williams Oladapo, 45, Covington, failure to drive within single lane; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.
