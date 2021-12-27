The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 20-27, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Michael Kenneth Argo, 44, Franklin, NC, giving false name. address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Brandon Twin Biddy, 25, Mansfield, probation violation.
• Prentice Izel Bond, 36, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jamarkius Demontral Bowden, 23, Jackson, terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Christian Canzeri Brown, 30, Jackson, probation violation.
• Thomas Derrick Burgamy, 21, Covington, probation violation.
• Travon Donell Edwards, 29, Jonesboro, probation violation.
• Joshua Allen Faulkner, 41, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Diocel Gonzalez-Salazar, 30, Colvert, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kelvin Napolean Grier, 40, Jackson, abandonment of dependent child; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.
• Terodrick Dedarius Grier, 32, Jackson, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older).
• Lester Jerome Henderson, 55, Indian Springs, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• William Alonza Jackson, 23, Savannah, probation violation.
• Jakwon Kendarious Mapp, 23, Hull, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Wayne Merritt, 30, Stockbridge, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
• Jasmine Rachelle Miley, 30, Jackson, warrant from Pike County.
• John Shannon Prewitt, 44, McDonough, probation violation.
• Keonta Quintez Rouse, 29, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Christian Lee Scott, 25, Jackson, owning, operating a chop shop; theft by receiving stolen property (2 counts).
• Gregory Eugene Watson, 46, Atlanta, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Delvin Icilious White, 40, Covington, probation violation.
