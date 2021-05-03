The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Apr. 26- May 3, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Robert Louis Almon III, 40, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Shauna Morgan Bush, 25, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jasmin Jenoveva Cazares. 20, Jackson, failure to drive within single lane; when a person is party to a crime.
• Matthew Sandford Coley, 36, Jackson, distracted driver; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Kristen Summer Collier, 37, probation violation.
• Kendravious Rashad Crowder, 21, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Stephanie Danielle Davis, 32, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Tyrone Dillard, 47, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Shaderrian Deshod Douglas, 21, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Enrique Derza Dowdy, 51, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brian Tyler Dutton, 24, Jackson, criminal trespass.
• Cole Arthur Thomas Eckert, 25, Fayetteville, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (mushrooms); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Roosevelt English Jr., 37, Covington, warrants from Newton and Jasper counties.
• Paul Lamond Fox, 41, Jackson, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call; simple battery - family violence.
• Jonathan Sebastian Garcia, 20, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
• Victor Frank Grier, 38, Jenkinsburg, driving while license suspended or revoked (felony); failure to appear.
• Brandon Christopher Hale, 34, Watkinsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Courtney Deon Marshall, 32, Jackson, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstacy); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methampehtamine); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor); following too closely.
• Elizabeth Martin, 43, Jackson, battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor; criminal trespass - family violence.
• David Ransome Mauldin, 53, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Rochelle Jo McCray, 33, Conyers, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Dawne McClure, 58, Locust Grove; sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (oxycodone); drugs not in original container - misdemeanor; manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone).
• Patricia Anne Mullinax, 36, Culloden, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Calvin Teotis Rozier, 19, Hampton, aggravated assault (2 counts); murder.
• Jakira Kiele Stewart, 24, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Ricky Allen Wallace, 61, Griffin, public indecency.
• Darion Lee Wilson, 21, Griffin, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane.
• Davonte Rakeel Adams, 26, Marietta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Claude Lee Grier Jr., 33, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (ecstacy); possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methampehtamine); purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana (2 counts).
• Nicholas Felipe Jackson, 44, Covington, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Emily Alexis Norred, 22, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Moneca Denise Zachary, 38, Columbus, warrant from DeKalb County.
