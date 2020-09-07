The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 2020:
Kristy Nicole Abercrombie♦ , 39, Jenkinsburg, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (GHB).
♦ Timothy James Bishop♦ , 31, Macon, failure to drive within single lane; improper lane change; possession of drug related objects; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
♦ Terrance Leon Brown♦ , 43, Jackson, sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (crack cocaine).
♦ Brian Tyler Dutton♦ , 23, Jackson, criminal trespass; theft by taking — misdemeanor.
♦ Noriega Montevius Eppinger♦ , 30, Griffin, giving false name, address, or birthday to law enforcement officer; speeding.
♦ James Lee Fielder♦ , 36, Moultrie, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Tremaine Ramone Garrison♦ , 38, Byron, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Jasen Jermard Giles Jr.♦ , 25, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
♦ Lemanuel Keane Kittrell♦ , 25, Fitzgerald, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic drug; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
♦ Damon Rayshawn Marshall♦ , 47, Covington, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
♦ Michael Todd McGregor♦ , 35, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Stacee Jean Phillips♦ , 31, Barnesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (GHB), possession of drug related objects.
♦ Robert Charles Risen♦ , 18, Louisville, Ken., possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana).
♦ Wendy Eve Slocum♦ , 44, Flovilla, adult restraint law; no insurance; no registration.
♦ Joseph Thomas Trammell♦ , 43, Hampton, reckless disregard operation of a vessel — misdemeanor; rules of the road for boat traffic — misdemeanor (2 counts).
♦ Kyra Lajonahatee Williams♦ , 28, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Rachel Alcosta, 38, Orlando, Fla., driving without license (unlicensed, wrong class); speeding 55 mph (1-19 miles over).
