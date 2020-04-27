The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Sheriff’s Office’s Jail Logbook for April 20-27, 2020:
Adrian Jacquan Clark♦ , 34, Jackson, Chemical Test for Alcohol or Drugs in Blood (Refusal); Failure to Drive Within Single Lane; Open Container in Vehicle.
♦ Marcus Jordan Cunningham♦ , 24, Knoxville, Tenn., Probation Violation.
♦ Olivia Toy Echols♦ , 41, Atlanta, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Anthony Michael Finocchiaro, 23, Jackson, Simple Battery — Family Violence.
