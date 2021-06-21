The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of June 14-21, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Cassandra Delynn Barnes, 38, Jackson, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Brianna Nicole Black, 20, Forsyth, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Rebecca Price Campbell, 39, failure to appear - misdemeanor; simple battery - family violence.
• Johnny Matthew Conkle, 32, Jackson, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Kendravious Rashad Crowder, 21, Jackson, criminal trespass - family violence; interference with government property - misdemeanor.
• William Anthony Cutts, 53, Covington, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of methamphetamine.
• Yvonne Renae Dent, 56, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Shaderrian Deshod Douglas, 22, Jackson, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
• Aaron Mitchell Duckett, 22, Locust Grove, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; leaving the scene of an accident; open container in vehicle.
• Kailin Ana Foulke, 28, Barnesville, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Devon Futrell, 27, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jheri Marcelle Godfrey, 29, Locust Grove, warrant from Lamar County; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Ferronta Dejuan Grier, 42, McDonough, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Joseph Benjamin Grier Head, 25, Hampton, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; possession and use of drug related objects, unlawful for person employed/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime; unlawful to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn/maintain membership/increase status or position in a criminal street gang.
• Markevius Antwon Henley, 19, Flovilla, exhaust system; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; reckless driving; hold sheet (possession of a firearm by a convicted felon).
• Lacharles Antwawn Holder, 34, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Ashley Marie Johnson, 28, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to register vehicle; possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Carey Darnell Johnson, 57, Jackson, probation violation.
• Kevin Randall Kitchens, 31, Covington, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration; no insurance; speeding 55 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Tykeem Najawah Lampkin, 27. Beaufort, SC, possession of marijuana less than one ounce; unlawful for any person to purchase, possess, or have under his control any manufacture, deliver, distribute, dispense, administer, purchase, sell, or possess with intent to distribute a counterfeit substance.
• Robert Lamar Lawson, 38, Jackson, possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; theft by taking - felony (2 counts); trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Deonta Antonio Lowe, 32, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Robert Augustus Murphy, 27, Jackson, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession and use of drug related objects.
• Logan Riley Nettles, 23, Savannah, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kimberly Lynn Norris, 34, Locust Grove, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Joshua Allen Pruitt, 20, McDonough, warrant from Rockdale County.
• Chadrick Martez Purnell, 42, Jeffersonville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Carrington Duwan Ray, 23, Locust Grove, possession of drug related object; possession of marijuana - misdemeanor; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first; unlawful for person employed/associated with a criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal gang activity through the commission of a crime (2 counts); unlawful to commit offense with intent to obtain/earn/maintain membership/increase status or position in a criminal street gang (2 counts); violation of window tint law.
• Kemal Kenshaw Riley, 27, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Alicia Lynette Roberts, 36, Hampton, failure to appear - misdemeanor.
• Joshua Mark Sikes, 33, Griffin, purchase, possess or have control of controlled substance in Schedule I or narcotic form.
• Jermaine White, 32, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Willie Keshaun Young, 19, Jackson, aggravated assault (party to a crime); carrying weapon in school safety zone, school functions as non-license holder.
• Hanif Inb Akim Akbar, 34, Macon, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Taneka Chantae Goodrum, 44, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Dakota Johnson Miller, 33, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Artisha Chartal Parker, 31, Jackson, criminal trespass.
• Cheyenne Ruby Peder, 18, Jackson, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
• Robert Lee Pruitt, 52, Griffin, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of marijuana less than one ounce; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana.
• Kyle Blake Puckett, 26, McDonough, failure to drive within single lane; reckless driving; speeding 25 mph (26-30 miles over); too fast for conditions.
• Cody Ryan Russell, 27, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Cindy Ann Stamey, 48, Danielsville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Tiffany Anna Wenzel, 30, Macon, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
