The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 15-22, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Jeremy James Anderson, 39, Jackson, probation violation.
• Michael Theron Barnes, 32, Decatur, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Michael Wendell Bass, 36, burglary - 2nd degree (felony) (3 counts).
• Victavius La-Quance Berry, 22, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Victor Castillo, 43, Stockbridge, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Gregory Alan Chapman, 30, Griffin, failure to appear.
• Quintavious Demontre Clark, 28, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ronald Cleveland, 22, Locust Grove, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense.
• Tamichael Ashton Darden, 40, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Grady Gordon Durden, 50, Flovilla, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Mohamed Elnour, 33, Atlanta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Daquan Verquese Faust, 29, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ronnie Chris George, 28, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - misdemeanor; theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Cory Lydell Greer, 47, Flovilla, abandonment of dependent child - misdemeanor.
• Corey Douglas Harris, 42, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Robert Ja Helenese, 20, Jackson, warrant from Clayton County.
• Thomas Edward Jester, 68, Jackson, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to appear.
• Charles Quinn McDonald, 37, Pine Mountain, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Corey Antonio Mitchell, 37, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Jonathan James Moorer, 29, Jackson, probation violation.
• Kourtney Racquel Nelson, 33, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Jeff Lynne Peebles, 53, Monticello, probation violation.
• Danny Joe Pruitt, 56, Jackson, simple battery - family violence; terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Miller Sutton Jr., 64, Winder, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Darren Trinell Thrasher, 45, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kenneth Dewayne Truett, 29, Flovilla, parole violation.
• Michael Lamont Wagner, 47, Warner Robins, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Ernest Andrew White, 40, Flowery Branch, probation violation.
• Shanterio Deshawn Wooten, 33, Macon, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Trevor Robert Groover, 23, Ellenwood, warrant from Henry County.
• Reynard Milton Stewart, 46, Jackson, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offense; simple assault - family violence.
• Damien Michael Watts, 37, Macon, disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.