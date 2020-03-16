The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook from March 9-16, 2020:
♦ Lucas Gale Allen, 41, Jackson, Battery — Family violence (misdemeanor).
♦ Nicholas Rotunea Allen, 39, McDonough, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Deaundrew Jaquarius Brown, 24, Griffin, Probation violation.
♦ Debbie Nichole Cruce, 36, Flovilla, Driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
♦ Chad Demarco Cummings, 36, Macon, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Mathew Cory Domingue, 26, Snellville, Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
♦ Britany Megan Foss, 30, Griffin, Warrant from Henry County.
♦ Tracy Lynn Harry, 47, Griffin, Theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).
♦ Mickie Ann Harwell, 30, Jackson, Cruelty to children; simple battery.
♦ Benjamin Ibukunoluwa Oye, 26, Sandy Springs, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Donald Allen Parker, 28, McDonough, Giving false name; loitering; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
♦ Michael Dean Patrick, 52, Jackson, Possession, manufacture, distribution, of methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects.
♦ Joshua James Rowles, 41, Thomasville, Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration.
♦ Emaline Pettway Turner, 72, Jackson, Theft by taking (misdemeanor).
♦ Salvador Valencia-Zavala, 58, Forest Park, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Teddy Dwayne Vasser, 56, Locust Grove, Driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; improper tag display.
♦ Jimmie Bernard Walters, 64, Montezuma, Warrant from Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
♦ Cassie Elizabeth Williams, 32, Morganton, Warrant from Fannin County.
♦ James Andrew Young, 26, Arnoldsville, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Ricky Keith Young, 33, Loganville, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Robin Delores Amey, 51, Jackson, Forgery — 2nd degree.
♦ Michael William Marling, 38, Jackson, Theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).
♦ Carin Monroe Mayes, 17, Jackson, theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).
♦ Terrico Bernard Wade, 29, Macon, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Earl Dale Watson, 51, Jackson, Interference with government property (felony); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
♦ Latoya Shennal Williams, 36, Theft of lost or mislaid property.
