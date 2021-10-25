The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Oct. 18-25, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:
• Gregory Joseph Allor, 37, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Adam Joel Bence, 39, McDonough, probation violation.
• Eric Wayne Brewer, 37, Stockbridge, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Joe Larry Brewer, 53, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Earl Bridges, 44, Albany, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Nicholas Ryan Brown, 22, Abbeville, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); speeding 30 mph (1-19 miles over).
• Charles Hubert Bernard, 44, Rex, probation violation.
• Raymond Robert Cochran, 30, Woodstock, adult restraint law seat belt (18 years and older); possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule Ii controlled substance; purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabiniod, synthetic marjijuana, or any controlled substance; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
• Kenneth Ryan Fisher, 34, Jackson, probation violation.
• Tajia Renee Forney, 21, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Oscar Vila Gomez-Abarca, 42, Flovilla, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor); DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Frankie Edward Green, 51, Zebulon, warrant from Douglas County; warrant from Florida.
• Morgan Brooke Gunby, 21, Social Circle, conspiracy to commit a felony (2 counts); criminal attempt to commit a felony; unlawful for a person employed/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal activity through the commission of a crime (4 counts); use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
• Shana Ashley Hall, 35, Jackson, electronic transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit material.
• Diante Miqaaiyl Harden, 22, Jackson, aggravated assault, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Brednead Butnail Hayes, 40, Albany, probation violation.
• Robert Earl Higginbotham Jr., 52, Rainsville, Ala., driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
• Alisha Nicole Howard, 35, Augusta, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Sean Ulysees Middleton, 38, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor); failure to drive within single lane; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offense; theft by receiving stolen property - felony.
• Adam Paul Minyard, 26, Winder, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol - 1st offense; failure to drive within single lane.
• John Paul Mobley, 48, McDonough, purchase/possess/have under control synthetic cannabiniod, synthetic marjijuana, or any controlled substance.
• Xavier Denier Moody, 38, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Kristina Elizabeth Moore, 44, Covington, failure to appear.
• Kailesh Bhavesh Morar, 30, Forsyth, warrant from Gwinnett County.
• Christopher D. Morris, 37, Roswell, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; DUI - endangerment of child under 14; speeding 55 mph (20-25 miles over).
• Ira Elbert New, 56, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• James Devin Norrell, 39, Jackson, aggravated assault; cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Damon Free Orton, 42, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (mushrooms).
• Ettore Perdichizzi Jr., 50, Griffin, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.
• Kisha Nicole Phillips, 40, Conyers, possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Ernest Dujuana Redding, 40, Monticello, probation violation.
• Marcus Bailey Richardson, 23, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Christopher Glenn Sanders, 35, Athens, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Justin Reece Sanders, 23, Stockbridge, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to drive within single lane.
• Andrew Raymond Schroeder, 31, Duluth, warrant from Forsyth County.
• Leann Davis Spangler, 40, Gainesville, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Harvey Lee Stodghill Jr., 63, Jackson, failure to appear.
• Joseph Louis Tate, 40, Des Moine, Iowa, housed for U.S. Marshals.
• Brashun Shavonte Taylor, 26, Jackson, warrant from ATF.
• Paul Avery Turner, 28, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Andrew Nolan Underwood, 21, disorderly conduct.
• Joseph Francis Valentino, 63, Jackson, warrant from Houston County.
• Rikki Vance, 41, Griffin, warrant from Spalding County.
• Melissa Beth Ward, 42, Jackson, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree; terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Uzziah Demarie Weems, 19, Griffin, carrying pistol without license; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; reckless driving; theft by receiving stolen property - felony (2 counts); willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor.’
• Carl Thomas Young, 51, Flovilla, driving with suspended or revoked license (misdemeanor); expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Bradley Horace Johnson, 43, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
• Billy James Turner, 58, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
